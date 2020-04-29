Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 1

Intentional Homicide of Iranian Citizens with Coronavirus; Autopsy of a Conspiracy

Iran: Martyr Foundation Has Monopolized 85 Percent of Chick Market

Iran to Reopen Religious Sites Despite Coronavirus Worry

Maryam Rajavi: How Mullahs Are Failing to Deal with Coronavirus in Iran

Consequences of Reopening Economic Activities Amid Coronavirus Crisis in Iran– by Dr. Masjedi

Iran Regime Terrified of MEK Influence on Social Media

Iran Executed Eleven People in Two Days

Iran: Hikes in Bread Prices Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

News

Protests in Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Iran: Mashhad Train workers’ on strike (Archive)

Protests have been reported across Iran in the past few days, despite the coronavirus pandemic there, mainly as a result of the regime’s failure to support people and small businesses as a snap recession rocked the country because of the outbreak.

In Tehran, drivers at Khomeini International Airport parked their vehicles and held protests outside the leasing company, and the bank that gave them loans for their cars to demand that their monthly lease payments be postponed until the airports reopen properly and people are willing to fly again.

These drivers are not linked to the taxi drivers’ company and are actually under the supervision of the Road & Construction Ministry, which means that they do not get unemployment insurance, special fuel rations, or other such privileges.

On Sunday municipality workers in Ahvaz’s Sixth District held a rally over not receiving their monthly paychecks and insurance pensions since February.

One protester said: “Some workers have been summoned by authorities and we have been accused of provoking other workers to hold gatherings and protest rallies. They constantly resort to crackdown measures instead of paying our salaries and answering our questions.”

Also on Sunday, in Karaj, retired personnel of Khomeini Hospital held a protest outside the hospital and the Alborz Province Municipalities Solidarity Organization office because they had not received their pensions for five months.

Meanwhile, in Ardabil, one local explained that the government loan over the coronavirus pandemic has barely helped because everything is so much more expensive now, but that no officials are willing to listen to the problem.

The local said: “Name me one official who understands the people’s pains. They said they won’t return any checks, but they did. They said we won’t be demanding lease payments, but again they did. They said the price of bread won’t rise, but it did. They said food prices won’t rise, but it did. Show me one official who comes and listens to the people’s problems, and takes some action…. Is there one such official in this entire country? Let’s see.”

In a further protest on Sunday, municipality workers in Lushan have not been paid their insurance pensions for nine months, which they only realized after one of them tried to seek medical care or their wages for six months. The employer blamed financial issues.

While in Nowshahr, street vendors protested outside the City Council building over the authorities’ decision to round up their goods.

On Saturday, unemployed youths in Hor blocked the entrance to the city for the fourth day in a row over the sugarcane complex hiring non-local workers at lower wages.

 

Read More:

What Is the Point of Iran’s Coronavirus Control Task Force?

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Human Rights

Iran Executed Eleven People in Two Days

The Iranian regime executed at least 11 prisoners last week, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began.  The prisoners were killed in the prisons of Raja’i Shahr, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, and Dastgerd.  On Wednesday, April 22, seven prisoners were hanged in Raja’i Shahr Prison in Karaj. They had all been...
Iran’s Regime and the Peak of Executions in the Coronavirus Era

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who has killed and massacred many of the Iranian people as a result of his inhumane policies with regards to the Coronavirus, risks sparking a...
Iran’s Political Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus

Kurdish political prisoner Esmail Moridi, who is being held in Iran’s Dizel Abad Prison, has sewn his lips shut and gone on hunger strike to protest the authorities’ decision to deny him temporary leave given the coronavirus...
Middle East

Iran’s Regime Panics Over US Military Movements in Iraq

The recent US military actions in Syria and Iraq against the Iranian regime's proxy terrorist groups have caused panic among the heads of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its officials...
Iran’s Khamenei Rudely Claws to Re-Dominate Iraq

On March 8, Iraqi people, particularly women and girls, honored the international women’s day by holding widespread demonstrations in several provinces including Babylon, Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Demonstrations were held...
Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 1

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition sent out a message to all Iranians about their duty to use...
Maryam Rajavi: How Mullahs Are Failing to Deal with Coronavirus in Iran

The Iranian regime is failing to deal with the coronavirus crisis that had claimed over 30,000 lives by last weekend. Instead, the leader of the Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi says the mullahs...
Iran Regime Terrified of MEK Influence on Social Media

Last month, the Iranian regime again voiced its fear that the popularity of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) was a sign of their influence among Iranians and a harbinger of...
Women

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Insider

Iran’s Regime Fears the Anger of Hungry People

Masih Mohajeri, editor-in-chief of the Iranian state-run daily “Jomhuri Eslami” and one of the key elements of the regime, expressed fear of the explosive hatred for the regime in society. Recalling...
Iran: Mullahs’ Concerns About the Level of Society’s Toleration

On April 12, the Iranian regime’s propaganda sounded the alarm about pressures of the coronavirus crisis on the people’s health and livelihood, as well as the lack of “society’s toleration.”...
An Inevitable Confession to the Killing of Children in Iran’s November 2019 Uprising

The secrecy and the scandal of minimizing of the statistics related to deaths during the November 2019 uprising in Iran that the regime still insists on fearing a social explosion...
