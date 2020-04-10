Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Are the Sanctions Really Blocking International Aid to Iran?

Resuming Activities or Pushing Iran's Society into A Greater Coronavirus Crisis

NCRI Calls for Extra Controlling of Iran Nuclear Program

Betancourt Shows support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 2 

Why Did Iran’s President End the Quarantine and Ignore the Catastrophe of Coronavirus Expansion?

NCRI's U.S. Representative Reveals Truths about the Coronavirus in Iran

Betancourt Shows Support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 1

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

Over 20,400 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Iranian Regime’s Billions in Capital at the Service of Repression, and Not of Healing

Published: Friday, 10 April 2020
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei controls massive financial empire built on property seizures

Recently, the media and the regime’s elements have been emphasizing the fact that during the coronavirus, the health problems of the people can be solved by using the facilities and wealth of the institutions affiliated with the regime, especially, belonging to the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Aftab Yazd daily wrote that the burden of sanctions is on the people and the regime’s leaders have no problem with their life conditions: “Today, the country must use all the facilities and resources of the National Reserve Fund and institutions such as Astan Quds Razavi and Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order must be in the service of the people. ”(Aftab Yazd, 8 April 2020)

Despite these facilities, President Hassan Rouhani’s government, especially it is Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, is raising the issue of foreign sanctions to cover up their crime and show itself as the victimhood of the sanctions.

Rejecting the Rouhani government's illusionary reasons for failing to address the treatment and livelihood of the people during the coronavirus crisis, Bahram Parsai, a member of the regime’s parliament from the Rouhani’s faction, pointed to the growing hatred of the people toward the regime and the institutions affiliated with the Supreme Leader and other government agencies. He believes that their unlimited wealth and confinement is enough to deal with the coronavirus crisis and said:

“Officials have no problem. I suggest that the people have always been for the country, once the country should be for the people, with all the resources at all costs with the National Reserve Fund, institutions and organizations that have always had certain privileges, such as the Mostazafan Foundation, Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order, Astan Quds Razavi, the Endowment and Charity organization, they all should come and serve the people for two months, everyone should come and give all their assets for two months. They should not talk about economic problems and sanctions ...” (Radio Farhang, 7 April 2020)

In this regard, the Jahan-e-Sanat newspaper affiliated with Rouhani’s faction has gone one step further, pointing to the 40-year looting by the regime’s economic institutions affiliated with Khamenei: “Of course, the government should use the financial and economic capacities of large enterprises such as the Mostazafan Foundation, which should be in the hands of the government and all people, or Astan Quds or other large institutions that do not pay taxes to meet part of the people's needs at this time (pointing the coronavirus crisis).” (Jahan-e-Sanat)

Commenting on the hard situation, the Shargh daily wrote with the title, “Corona in the House of the Poor”: “An important event has been pointed these days, that the middle and upper classes are in a state of anxiety at the moment, while the low-income people live in more anxious and more difficult situations, the Iranian society is unequal.

“That is why the government, which is the cause of this inequality, has a duty to protect the affected. The vulnerable group will face irreparable risks if the incomes of low-income and vulnerable households are not provided during the next two months.

“It has been said that 15 million people in Iran are temporarily employed in temporary and unstable jobs, and if we consider their families, we will face a population of about 40 to 50 million people who are vulnerable. It's a bigger threat than the coronavirus, which threatens society.” (Shargh, 7 April 2020)

And as the last word, despite its claim that it cares about the people’s health, the regime seems to care primarily about its security, something which is not new for this regime.

“Today, more than 600,000 Basijis across the country are in the service sector to support various agencies,” said the deputy of the regime’s Basij. (State-run website Tabnak, 4 April 2020)

The regime’s President Hassan Rouhani thanked them and said: “Praise to God, all our forces are working on the security issue. It is very good that even our security department is helping.” (State-TV news channel, 8 April 2020)

On 8 April he explicitly said: “We need mobilization to fight the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health must cooperate with the Basij. It is often not possible to talk to people with advice. We have no choice but to merge the Basij and the Ministry of Health.”

 

Read More:

Iranian Regime’s 40 Years of Lies and Deception 

