Insider news & Analysis in Iran
The Deteriorating Situation in Iran’s Hospitals

The Deteriorating Situation in Iran’s Hospitals

Are the Sanctions Really Blocking International Aid to Iran?

Are the Sanctions Really Blocking International Aid to Iran?

Resuming Activities or Pushing Iran's Society into A Greater Coronavirus Crisis

Resuming Activities or Pushing Iran's Society into A Greater Coronavirus Crisis

NCRI Calls for Extra Controlling of Iran Nuclear Program

NCRI Calls for Extra Controlling of Iran Nuclear Program

Betancourt Shows support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 2 

Betancourt Shows support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 2 

Why Did Iran’s President End the Quarantine and Ignore the Catastrophe of Coronavirus Expansion?

Why Did Iran’s President End the Quarantine and Ignore the Catastrophe of Coronavirus Expansion?

NCRI's U.S. Representative Reveals Truths about the Coronavirus in Iran

NCRI's U.S. Representative Reveals Truths about the Coronavirus in Iran

Betancourt Shows Support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 1

Betancourt Shows Support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 1

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

Previous Next
  • The Deteriorating Situation in Iran’s Hospitals
  • Are the Sanctions Really Blocking International Aid to Iran?
  • Resuming Activities or Pushing Iran's Society into A Greater Coronavirus Crisis
  • NCRI Calls for Extra Controlling of Iran Nuclear Program
  • Betancourt Shows support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 2 
  • Why Did Iran’s President End the Quarantine and Ignore the Catastrophe of Coronavirus Expansion?
  • NCRI's U.S. Representative Reveals Truths about the Coronavirus in Iran
  • Betancourt Shows Support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 1
  • Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

News

Iran’s Regime: Coronavirus Quarantine an Impossible Option for the Economy

Details
Published: Saturday, 11 April 2020
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s main aim is to emphasize the end of the nationwide quarantine while the COVID-19 situation has not been handled and to send back workers to work under the pretext of a surge in production.

According to a municipal poll, 69 percent of Tehran residents said they could not stay in quarantine despite the coronavirus because their savings account would cover their costs for up to a month.

According to the Statistics Center of Iran, Tehran has the highest percentage of tenants in the country, and 51 percent of Tehran’s peoples are tenants. In addition, the regime’s Ministry of Industry has announced that nearly one-third of the country's industries are located in Tehran, and that is why Tehran could be one of the most labor-intensive provinces in Iran.

Many of Iran’s economists said that Iran's economy is facing a severe inflationary recession and with closures, it has almost nothing to lose.

The government doesn’t care about people’s lives. Government support for businesses is negligible, and in this economic situation the government has neither the ability to provide extensive job support nor other business-related institutions such as banks and insurance companies which most of them are affiliated with the regime have taken business support packages seriously, so business owners are forced to continue to work.

69 percent of Tehran’s residents cannot remain in quarantine


Quarantine was not taken so seriously for many Iranian businesses. The workers of the factories and industries were forced to come to work without shift and teleworking, and the employees of the private and public sectors have been called to work after the Nowruz holiday. The employees and workers while attending to work caused the bus and subway stations with crowds.

The publication of images of this scene in cyberspace was met with a reaction from the Iranians and, of course, experts and economic activists.

In addition, according to a municipal poll, 69 percent of Tehran residents say they are unable to stay in quarantine because their savings will cover their costs for up to a month.

According to the Statistics Center of Iran, Tehran has the highest percentage of tenants in the country, and 51 percent of Tehran’s people are tenants. In addition, the regime’s Ministry of Industry has announced that nearly one-third of the country's industries are based in Tehran, which is why Tehran could be one of the most labor-intensive provinces in Iran. In addition, service jobs are mainly centralized in Tehran, and all these issues are forcing Tehran residents to leave home for their livelihood.

Tehran as Iran’s capital is playing the role of a ticking bomb. Astonishing is that one of regime’s official’s Majid Reza Hariri, President of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce about the governments support and choosing between the people’s health and livelihood said: “We need to think of a way to address both issues, not to sacrifice one for the other. If we look at it from the people's viewpoint, they expect more support, as in other countries, governments have provided free grants to support the people and provided cash resources for daily workers because this is very important for day or seasonal workers.”

“Cash and grants are not approved by the authorities because of inflation, but it may be necessary to accept additional short-term inflation to support the people, especially the low income of the society, or to help them by paying interest-free loans.”

“Of course, given that the inflation of the past year was 41 percent, any missteps can cause more inflation, and the exit of the inflation from the double-digit way, ultimately causing hyperinflation, it is necessary for the support of the injured stratums, that different committees, working groups, and agencies, should come together and reach a common conclusion by expressing their views”

Support packages did not reach businesses

 

In addition, economic enterprises are currently struggling with difficult conditions. Parviz Javid, a member of the Iranian Association of Economists, said: “The association has a written report from business firms that banks, insurance companies, and other related institutions have not provided any support for jobs in the coronavirus situation.

“Although the government has announced that it has provided support packages for tax breaks or deferment of bank and insurance debts for businesses, banks have easily removed their installments from the factories' accounts and even calculated late fees. In addition, insurance companies have not cooperated with companies, and since the government must take taxes to cover its revenues, almost all businesses are confident that tax breaks will not be applied.”

The view of the regime’s government is import-oriented, and therefore several of its policies have hurt the Iranian businesses and even shut them down. Therefore, business owners in Iran are somehow confident that they will face heavy losses if they want to have hope in these support packages and promises of the regime.

On the other hand, the workers know that weakening their business means adjusting the labor force, and in this difficult economic situation, it is desirable for the workers and the personnel of the manufacturing enterprises to be adjusted or unemployed.

Adding to the regime’s bad economic situation, the fall in oil prices and Iran's oil revenues, and on the other hand, the economic situation in Iran has been challenged by the Coronavirus outbreak, and in the coming months, the country will face a severe inflationary recession.

In addition, due to the non-injection of dollars from oil sales and of course the sanctions, and now the regime’s FATF blacklisting in the coming months, imports of goods, especially intermediate goods required by factories, will face a major problem.

About 60 percent of Iran's factories are dependent on foreign raw materials, and if the raw materials are not provided in a timely and sufficient manner, these factories will have to reduce production capacity and lay off workers, which will exacerbate unemployment.

Economists' forecasts for Iran's macroeconomic indicators for 2020 are 'high inflation over 45 percent' and 'high unemployment over 18 percent' in the coming months.

These are the reasons why the Iranian regime is claiming that a national quarantine is for them impossible. But the truth is that the Iranian regime can but will not solve its economic challenges by cutting the costs of its terror proxies and injecting the money into Iran’s economy so that a quarantine would be possible with ease.

 

Read More:

Why Did Iran’s President End the Quarantine and Ignore the Catastrophe of Coronavirus Expansion?

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Human Rights

Political Prisoners’ Riot and Hunger Strike Over Coronavirus Crisis

The families of prisoners in Ahvaz’s Sheiban and Sepidar prisons have not been told anything about their loves ones since riots broke out there on March 30 and 31.  Reports suggest that intelligence authorities moved political prisoners from Sheiban Prison...
Read more

A Look at the Iran Regime’s Human Rights Record in 2019

The killing of 1500 protesters on the streets with light and heavy weapons within three days. The detainees were subjected to intense physical, mental and psychological torture. The detainees were held...
Read more

Iran’s Coronavirus Prison Riots Are Causing Chaos for the Regime

Prison riots and protests because of the coronavirus have become a major phenomenon in Iran over the past ten days. Since the Iranian New Year (Nowrouz), prisoners in at least nine...
Read more

Middle East

Iran’s Regime Panics Over US Military Movements in Iraq

The recent US military actions in Syria and Iraq against the Iranian regime's proxy terrorist groups have caused panic among the heads of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its officials...
Read more

Iran’s Khamenei Rudely Claws to Re-Dominate Iraq

On March 8, Iraqi people, particularly women and girls, honored the international women’s day by holding widespread demonstrations in several provinces including Babylon, Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Demonstrations were held...
Read more

Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Betancourt Shows support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 2 

Last month, former Colombian Presidential Candidate Ingrid Betancourt expressed her support for the Iranian opposition, particularly the opposition leader Maryam Rajavi at an event on International Women’s Day.  Betancourt’s speech, as it relates to...
Read more

NCRI's U.S. Representative Reveals Truths about the Coronavirus in Iran

On April 8, the National Council of Resistance of Iran– U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) held a press conference addressing a detailed report about the coronavirus pandemic in Iran. Organizers also...
Read more

Betancourt Shows Support for Maryam Rajavi and the MEK: Part 1

Last month, former Colombian Presidential Candidate Ingrid Betancourt expressed her support for the Iranian opposition movement and its leader Maryam Rajavi at an event on International Women’s Day.  Betancourt’s speech, as it relates to...
Read more

Women

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
Read more

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Insider

An Inevitable Confession to the Killing of Children in Iran’s November 2019 Uprising

The secrecy and the scandal of minimizing of the statistics related to deaths during the November 2019 uprising in Iran that the regime still insists on fearing a social explosion...
Read more

Iran: Situation in Prisons Becomes Increasingly Tense 

Since the news of the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Iranians all over the country are concerned about the way the regime is managing the situation. Or rather, the way it...
Read more

A Week of Prison Riots in Iran 

A riot broke out in Tabriz Central Prison, Iran, on Monday night, following claims on the regime’s state TV that all but the most dangerous prisoners there had been released.  The inmates,...
Read more

Most Visited

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN