Confession of the Need to Return People’s Property From Iran’s Regime’s Looting Foundations

While the coronavirus crisis is growing in Iran and now the entire country from the metropolis to the farthest villages are involved with it,

and with the revelation about the wealth of the regime’s foundations which are mainly under the control of the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, in fear of an uprising by the hungry people, the regime’s officials are confessing that billions of dollar of the people’s wealth are in their hands, accumulated in the regime’s foundations, and they urge the regime to use them to support the people, otherwise they would face national protests.

Aftab Yazd daily wrote: “Iran has billions of dollars in reserves and thousands of billions of dollars in assets in the country that can help the people and the country and reduce the possibility of financial and economic collapse and the risk of death by the coronavirus, and with the increase in taxes on foundations, who were tax-free for many years, it is possible to take effective and effective measures in the field of public health and provide practical support to workers and the weak, deprived and socially vulnerable. ” (Aftab Yazd, 19 April)

Speaking to ILNA, Parvaneh Salahshouri, a member of the regime’s parliament, said that these institutions and individuals should come to the aid of the government and the people at a time when the coronavirus has spread. She said: “There are non-governmental organizations that are not under the government's control. There are many flaws in their case, and serious questions have arisen in people's minds about them. It seems that 40 years after the revolution, just as Shasta and its subsidiaries were listed on the stock exchange, the Mostazafan foundation should enter the stock market as a major shareholder in order to raise capital to solve problems for the government.” (ILNA News Agency, 20 April)

Earlier, state media and other sections of the regime pointed to the fact that if the funds of these institutions were used, many of the people's problems could be solved and quarantine could be implemented.

Arman daily on 21 April in an article titled 'Stock Exchange, Opportunity for Transparency of Foundations' referring to the lack of financial transparency and looting of people's property by economic and service institutions affiliated with Khamenei wrote: “In this situation, they have enough financial ability to stand by the government and use their capital, which is considered national capital, to overcome these difficult conditions.”

It added: “Not only the government, but also other branches of government, such as Astan Quds, the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order, the Mostazafan Foundation, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces are obliged to help the nation and bring their facilities to the fore.”

Ebtekar daily while quoting the regime’s government’s bankruptcy wrote: “We need to know that some institutions can offer their shares in the stock exchange organization and the government can support the people of the society by selling it.”

The writer is referring to the huge foundations of the regime. In fear of a growing hatred against the regime Arman daily wrote: “If this event is to be evaluated as a miserable event in November and is studied with the attention on class instability in the eyes of humanities thinkers, on the other hand, the consequences of the entry of COVID-19 on the country's economy and politics should be taken into attention, It can then be argued that the dangerous virus will lead to an increasing spread of the dangerous class. An event that can have a fundamental impact on various political, social, security, and other relations in the country.” (Arman daily, 2 April)

As Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), emphasized:

The IRGC and the regime’s major financial institutions, that have plundered the Iranian people’s wealth, can pay for the expenses of workers, wage earners and the unemployed to protect them during the lockdown to protect them from contracting the #COVID19 #Iran pic.twitter.com/6RwpkH8q6r — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 14, 2020

The Iranian people's wealth, stolen by the IRGC, foundations controlled by Khamenei &the Astan-e Quds Razavi endowment, must be wrested out of the mullahs' control &put in the service of health & needs of the people of #Iran, especially the deprived https://t.co/ukIWZmkD5x — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 14, 2020

In 2017, Ali Motahhari, one of the regime’s parliament members, in a speech in Isfahan’s University, regarding the economic activities of Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards, said: “I also believe that the scope of the duty of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) should be related to military activities, and I do not like the entry of the Revolutionary Guards into the economy and politics.”

About the regime’s economic foundations, he said: “I am against these institutions, which are limiting the government and have economic activities, and some of which are exempt from paying taxes because they disrupt the country's economy.” (ISNA news agency, 7 March 2017)

