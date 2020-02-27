Coronavirus in Iran; Shocking Speech by Dr. Behrouz Kalidari in Isfahan

Details Published: Thursday, 27 February 2020

There are around 83 suspicious cases infected with coronavirus in Isfahan who are hospitalized

W e have more than 12,000 virus carriers across Isfahan city , who don’t know themselves that they are carriers

Four hospitalized people will certainly die of coronavirus in upcoming days

An absolute disaster has taken place in Qom and the story is out of control

As always, officials see the outbreak of coronavirus as a security case

I told the governor, but he reckoned the officials’ orders as the reason for this secrecy... We should expect a national disaster if we don’t act soon

On Tuesday, February 25, a general surgeon from Isfahan Dr. Behrouz Kalidari made a record from his speech about the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. He reflected the people’s concerns over the spread of the virus in different provinces, which have intensified due to the mullahs’ secrecy and incompetence.

“Today, we attended a session in the governor’s office with all the departments of the university. Let me give you a brief explanation. Unfortunately, the situation is much worse than we estimated. There are around 83 suspicious cases infected with coronavirus in Isfahan who are hospitalized.

“The result of their tests has yet to come, however, you know that the lung CT scan shows the case is corona infection. When we have this number of definite virus cases, surely, we have more than 12,000 virus carriers across Isfahan city, who don’t know themselves that they are carriers.

“[Earlier], two people died in the hospital, we lost four others in the al-Zahra hospital, and we have one hospitalized person in Ninth Day hospital in Khominishahr, who will certainly die.

“Also, as I’ve been informed there are three individuals who have been hospitalized in Yasrebi hospital in Kashan who will definitely die. Reports and statistics obtained from different cities show the hazardous outbreak of the virus.

“Among our partners, four resident doctors, one internship, and eight nurses have been hospitalized so far… Two specialist doctors and public doctors have been infected in their office.

“These are our confirmed information; we have yet to know how many people are infected by these medical staff.

“In Tehran, a real tragedy is taking place and many of our partners have become infected in Daneshvari and Loghman hospitals. We have no reliable statistics about the number of virus carriers [in society]. However, it is possible to guess what a horrible incident has occurred.

“In the north of the country, particularly in Gilan province, numerous people are infected with the virus. Most of them are transferred to Tehran, which caused the virus to spread along the whole of the path between the two provinces.”

Dr. Kalidari also mentioned the reason for systematic concealing and suggested solutions for preventing more outbreaks. He added, “Regrettably, an absolute disaster has taken place in Qom [city] and the story is out of control. Unfortunately, officials are still concealing the issue due to the political, economic consequences. We can handle the issue in Hamedan, Zanjan, Arak, Qazvin, Mashhad, and even here in Isfahan if we act soon.

“In Isfahan, we suffer from a miserable weakness, which made us more worried. This chaos and lack of planning made the people confused. In the past month, despite our warnings over the issue in various meetings and through letters to the Ministry [of Health and Medical Education], [officials] didn’t give appropriate care to the issue, and now we should wait for this disaster. However, no measures were envisaged before.

“No public education has been provided for the people. A day after the [parliamentary] elections, the issue was leaked. It was supposed that [officials] conduct this issue after the elections. However, as always, they see the matter as a security case. I told the governor, but he reckoned the officials’ orders as the reason for this secrecy. I told Mr. Shishehfroush, the director-general of Isfahan Disaster Management, we should expect a national disaster if we don’t act soon.

“We couldn’t persuade senior officials for a shutdown of schools, and now, we have two cases of children being infected. We are wrong if we thought that the children won’t be infected [with the coronavirus]. The virus is capable to infect all the people [regardless of their gender, age, etc.]. The people over 60-year-old were infected more, however, all the people are supposed to be infected. God bless us!”

