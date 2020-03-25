11,500 Deaths Due to Coronavirus in Iran 

Details Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2020

There are now over 11,500 deaths due to the coronavirus in 222 cities across Iran, according to figures released by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) number of victims in Khorasan Razavi is 980, in North Khorasan 59, in Khuzestan 500, in Isfahan 1360, in Kermanshah 280, in Yazd 230, in Lorestan 230, in Hamadan 240, in Zanjan 150, and Sistan and Baluchistan 70.

Although, it is important to remember that there are thousands of more deaths in other provinces and that these are a minimum due to the secrecy of the regime.

The regime is trying to hide the spread of the virus, but even then, the truth is finding its way out. The Health Ministry representative acknowledged that “the death toll in Tehran is growing by 13%”, with 1762 more people being infected in the past 24 hours.

While Parliament Deputy Abdul Karim Hosseinzadeh wrote a letter to the Parliament Speaker about the crisis.

He wrote: “Iran is only a few steps away from a historic and humanitarian catastrophe. Deputies like me are tired of begging for quarantine and other necessary actions; we are hopeless that any decisive action will be taken. Before it is too late, let’s pass an urgent bill to immediately close everything down in the country for a month … to protect our countrymen from the deadly coronavirus.”

To hide the spread of the coronavirus and the regime’s incompetence, the mullahs have even sent home the international NGO Doctors Without Borders, who arrived in Isfahan with nine specialists and two planeloads of equipment to set up a field hospital.

Alireza Vahabzadeh, the Health Ministry’s advisor, wrote, “By implementing the National Mobilization Plan against [the] coronavirus and the full use of the armed forces’ medical capacity, there is no need to use foreign forces.”

On March 24, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) condemned the regime's rejection of the MSF team, saying, “Expelling Doctors Without Borders, who had come to Isfahan with prior agreement and coordination demonstrates that the mullahs intend to continue their criminal cover-up, especially about the number of fatalities. This shows that the main problem in Iran is the corrupt dictatorship that does not think about anything but how to preserve its grip on power and that human lives are worthless. The regime wants to receive aid without any supervision so that it can put it at the disposal of the IRGC and regime officials.”

Notably, corresponding with the soaring number of fatalities in Iran, pro-appeasement politicians and the regime's lobbies attempt to justify the mullahs' incompetence in containing the coronavirus by blaming the crisis on U.S. sanctions. However, the mullahs and IRGC agents only squandered all the country's resources on foreign conflicts and their nuclear ambitions. They also monopolized medical equipment for themselves and their mercenaries in different countries such as treating the Houthis' injured in the IRGC's advanced hospital called Baghiatallah in Tehran.

Also, the NCRI's President-elect blamed advocates for appeasement policy and reminded those who are shedding crocodile tears for the religious fascism ruling Iran because of the sanctions should also show some empathy for the Iranian people. And if they are true to their words, they should force the regime to allow journalists, observers, missions, and foreign aid into the country and allow assistance to reach needy without intermediaries. They should also press the regime to release all prisoners and to stop arrest, torture, and execution, and especially, compel the regime not to prevent the rebellious youth’s from helping their fellow citizens.

