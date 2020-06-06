The Censored Bits of Iran’s Contemporary History

Details Published: Saturday, 06 June 2020

One of the fundamental questions about Iran’s contemporary history is when exactly it began. Why in all the past years have many people tried to censor and change the true history of a people who have sacrificed so much for freedom, peace, equality, development, and independence?

In many of the texts written about the history of Iran’s people, there is no name about the real heroes of Iran, who tried really for the first time to establish and unify a country named Iran, or Persia, on the laws and the principles of modern human rights.

Names such as Sattar Khan and Baqer Khan, Mirza Kuchik Khan, Colonel Pesyan, Mohammad Khiabani, Mirza Reza Kermani, Rais Ali Delvari, Hassan Modarres, Hossein Fatemi and Mohammad Mosaddegh. But this is a long list, and this article cannot name all of them.

On this subject, the formation of the First Republic of Iran and its awareness is a lost part of the history of Iran, which has been kept secret by the Shah and the Sheikh (the mullahs’ regime) from the perspective of Iranian patriots and youth.

On 30 June 1920, Mirza Kuchik Khan entered Rasht amidst the enthusiastic welcome of the people of the city. On 5 June 1920 Mirza Kuchakkhan and his allies announced the abolition of the monarchy and the beginning of the Republican government in Iran. (Sardar Jangal book, Ebrahim Fakhraee. Fifth Edition. P. 245)

Mirza Kuchik Khan

The first executive plans of the Republican government were the expulsion of the British from Iran, the fall of the monarchy and the struggle against the great reactionary landlords, the formation of a new army, the retention of government officials and the replacement of government officials, the confiscation of the Russian Mortgage Bank in Iran and the formation of the National Bank. (Nehzat Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali and… Shapoor Ravasani p. 168)

The announcement of the change of the monarchy to the government of the Republic, which began with the phrase 'Hoval Haq', stated the most basic demands and executive action plan of the Republic of Iran as follows:

Abolition of the monarchy and official proclamation of the Republic.

The Provisional Government of the Republic is responsible for the protection of the lives and property of the general population.

Any kind of treaty and agreement that (had previously been signed by the monarchy) with any government to the detriment of Iran, old and new, is annulled.

The Provisional Government of the Republic considers all human beings to be one and the same, and considers the equality of rights over them, and considers it obligatory to observe Islamic rituals. (Sardar Jangal, Ebrahim Fakhraee. Fifth Edition. P. 245 onwards)

The culmination of Mirza Kuchak Khan's purity, democracy, and revolutionary can be seen in his earlier agreement with the envoys of the Soviet revolution.

In that agreement, Mirza, while emphasizing the preservation of the sanctity of the religious beliefs of the Iranian people and while obtaining their consent, formally emphasized that the government of the Provisional Revolutionary Republic, after entering Tehran and establishing the Assembly of Envoys, would hand over the administration of revolutionary affairs to a government which is the representative of the people.

In the same agreement, the Soviet side pledged:

To absolutely not interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

The Iranian commercial goods seized in Badkuba would be handed over to the government of the Republic of Iran.

Also, it would hand over all Russian commercial institutions in Iran to the Government of the Republic of Iran.

Two years before this agreement, the Jangal newspaper, the official newspaper of the Jangal (Forest) Movement, in its 28th issue, had described the movement's program:

“First of all, we are in favor of the establishment of Iran's independence. Independence in every sense of the word, which means that without the slightest interference and theories of any foreign state, and from this point of view, all foreign states, both neighboring and non-neighboring, are equal before us.”

A page of the Jangal newspaper

The government of the 'Republic of Iran' considered the establishment of the National Bank of Iran as one of its first tasks in order to provide a basis for the country's economic independence. (Sardar Jangal, Ebrahim Fakhraee. Fifth Edition. P. 234 onwards)

The remaining official decrees of the government of the Republic of Iran with the seal and signature of Mirza Kuchakkhan and the Lion and Sun sign (without the crown) and the title 'Council of the Republic of Iran' are other documents that, contrary to the propaganda of the royal dictatorship and other reactionary allies prove its real Persian identity. (Sardar Jangal, Ebrahim Fakhraee. Fifth Edition. P. 263 onwards)

The following document shows that the labeling of Mirza Kuchakkhan's republic as separatist or regionalization is one of the propaganda ploys of the dictatorships of the Qajar dynasty (1789-1925) and the Pahlavi dynasty (1925 – 1979) and their remnants.

An official decree of the Republic of Iran

The patriotism of Mirza Kuchak Khan and the ‘Mujahideen of the Forest’ had already been proven, especially in the years when there was a famine in Iran, especially in Tehran.

In that period, which dates back to the early years of forest authority, Mirza Kuchakkhan and his Mujahideen in the forest, despite all the difficulties and restrictions caused by the fight against the Russian and British forces and the Persian Cossack Brigade of Rezakhan, collected two hundred Kharvar (a measure for 300 Kg) of rice from the people of Gilan and sent it to the hungry people of Tehran. And they promised to pay ten thousand tomans a month to the donation commission to help the poor. (Sardar Jangal. Ebrahim Fakhraee. Fifth Edition. P. 103)

The level of patriotism and progress of Mirza Kuchakkhan and the Mujahideen of the forest can also be found in their ‘Letter of intent’, which was published long before the proclamation of the Republic of Iran. The following were emphasized:

General and free elections with equal rights to vote and to be elected

The government is accountable to the representatives of the nation

Equality of all individuals in civil rights, regardless of race or religion

Equality between men and women in civil and social rights

Equality between men and women in civil and social rights

Separation of the clergy from political and social affairs

Nationalization of public wealth such as rivers, pastures, forests, seas, mines, roads, factories

Land ownership with respect to public livelihoods is recognized to the extent that it is the result of the producer's income

Limit working hours to 8 hours a day plus general and compulsory rest of one day a week

Pensions for anyone above 60 years old and their use in youth education

Creation and reproduction of factories with respect to workers' health

Eliminate the principles of unemployment

Social security, freedom of residence and travel

Freedom of thought, opinion, association, press, work, speech

Compulsory and free primary education for all children

Establishment of free public hospitals and Dar al-Ajza (disabled care center) (Sardar Jangal. Ebrahim Fakhraee. Fifth Edition. P. 56 onwards)

This is just a part of Iran’s real history, which is deliberately censored. And now the Iranian regime and the remnants of Pahlavi’s regime are trying to wipe it out from Iran’s history and replace it with their own idols which have not risen from among Iran’s freedom seekers.