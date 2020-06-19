General No Province in Iran Has Evaded the Coronavirus

Details Published: Friday, 19 June 2020

Day by day the coronavirus situation in Iran is getting worse, and the regime is unable to hide the situation anymore. On this subject, the confessions of the regime’s officials are remarkable.

Iraj Harirchi, the regime’s Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education, in an interview revealed a part of the situation in Iran, which is proof about the real death toll that the Iranian opposition MEK and the NCRI have revealed until this day.

State television, 15 June:

Haririchi: “In the last few days, we have had 34 deaths here and 35 deaths. In a few days, our deaths were about 50. Now we have reached about 70-80, and it has been two days since we experienced 107 and 113.”

Moderator: “100 people a day, over a month, are a lot of people, doctor.”

Haririchi: “First, it increases in the year and month. Look, we gave 192,000 martyrs in the Iran-Iraq War. It is true that it was mainly in the operations, but if we divide it into days of the war, it was 66 (deaths) daily due to the imposed war, referring to the martyrs. So, the figure 50-60 is also high, 100 is also high, 100 is approx. 10 percent of our deaths. We reiterate that this death toll is finally worrying, 50, or even 40 (deaths). And it is a bad sign. For example, we now have an average of 2,500-2,700-2,800 patients on the ICU every day, these days.”

Moderator: “Mr. Doctor, are all the provinces of the country affected by the disease?”

Haririchi: “Yes. In all provinces. Look, we do not have any province which is not involved. The only green zone, in which there has been no case in the last two weeks, is Abu Musa.”

Shocking confessions of Rouhani and Namaki at the Corona headquarters meeting

State television, 15 June:

Saeed Namaki, the regime’s Minister of Health and Medical Education: “In a population of three million, only if we put the principle that twenty percent of these were infected, and from this population, only 20 percent have signs (of the coronavirus) and 80 percent not, we must expect that 500,000 will be involved. From this 500,000, if only 4 percent want to go to the hospital and want to be hospitalized, we need 100,000 hospital beds just in one province, and then if only two percent of them die, you can see what a national catastrophe it would be.

“West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Fars and Isfahan provinces, especially Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, must be very careful about next week and the weeks after.”

Alireza Raisi, Deputy Minister of Hygiene in the regime’s ministry of health: “Now the average daily hospitalization in Fars is 20, daily 20 to 22, this is a fire under the ashes. This means that if they do not observe well, the number of hospitalizations may reach about 200 to 280 at a time.”

Hassan Rouhani, the regime’s President: “The provinces that are in the peak today, which we are announcing right now, their situation is red. The provinces that are waiting will have problems in the coming weeks, and the peak will come for them too.”

Namaki: “If less than 35 to 40 percent of the population is infected, we don't consider it as a peak at all.”

Deputy Minister of Education of the Ministry of Health, Ali Akbar Haghdoost, on 16 June: “The Coronavirus epidemic is on the rise, and the Ministry of Health is urging that social restrictions and strictures on health principles be returned.

“At the national level, we have an increase in the incidence of coronavirus, although the mortality rate has not yet increased much, and we hope that the mortality rate of this disease will not increase. A really serious decision must be made to return the restrictions.”

Hosseini, a member of the regime's parliament: “We really need to sound the alarm, the personnel are being eroded, the atmosphere is critical, now the ICU's capacity in Khuzestan is full.”

The regime is trying to hide the statistics

Alavi, head of the Khuzestan Health Center: “There is a national directive on announcing the situation and statistics of the provinces, i.e. the Ministry of Health informed and issued a directive that the provinces should not announce their cases and statistics separately and leave them to the spokesperson.”

Moderator: What is the reason?

Alavi: “We do not know the reason. This should be asked of the officials of the Ministry of Health. Otherwise, we believe that we must clarify this with our people.”

