Shocking Reports About the Coronavirus Situation in Iran

Friday, 03 July 2020

The managing director of Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery in Iran’s capital Tehran in an interview with the state television said: “The number of Tehran’s deaths will increase. Tehran’s situation is even not comparable with 70 days ago.”

Iran, state TV on 1 July:

Moderator: “Today we went to a place, where the reality of the coronavirus was more obvious to us, Behesht-e-Zahra. On arrival, we go to the morgue washing center.”

Reporter: “They are all infected by the coronavirus and died. After washing they are brought here. Only the cameraman was allowed to go to the washing center. It was a thoughtful scene, among all the deaths, all strata and ages were visible.”

A worker from the washing center: “They were also young people, 16-17 years old, and even six. They should really care. By God, we are being upset here, it's getting busier here every day.”

Reporter: “Outside the morgue washing center the number of the ambulances has increased, comparing to previous days.”

Reporter: “The managing director of Behesht-e-Zahra said that the numbers of Tehran’s deaths are increasing.

Saeed Khal, the managing director of Behesht-e-Zahra: “Even with the last 70 days Tehran is not comparable.”

The prevalence of coronavirus in Iran has sharply increased

Vice-Chancellor of Iran’s University of Medical Sciences: “Unfortunately in the past 10 days the number of the patients (coronavirus infected) has increased, and if this trend is continuing like this, the elective surgeries which are applied in some of the centers, must be decreased, build the capacity of empty beds.”

Red situation in 6 counties of Bushehr province

Bushehr University of Medical Sciences Vice Chancellor for Health said on 2 July: “Three counties of the province are in a red situation of the coronavirus outbreak, and three others are at a warning stage.”

Coronavirus crisis in Sina hospital

According to the received report from Tehran on 2 July: “The situation of the coronavirus patients in the Sina hospital is critical. Nothing is done to rescue the coronavirus patients. Oxygen capsules and protective clothes do not exist in this hospital and the situation is going worse day by day.

“Many of the medical staff in the hospital show sign of the coronavirus, but they are not allowed to take coronavirus tests. And the death rate has increased and even children are among the deaths. On average every ten minutes, one person dies. The morgue of the hospital is overfilled, and no one cares about this situation.”

The situation in the Golestan province is critical

A citizen from Gorgan said: “The situation in Golestan is red. And the hospital's situation is critical and there is no control over there. The people are forced to go to work, just because of a piece of bread. I think that no one knows what is going on in Iran. Believe that no one knows how much the people are suffering.”

Situation in Ilam province

Ilam’s governor confessed about the 40 percent increase of the coronavirus patients and said: In the peak of the coronavirus disease, 175 in this province are infected. The number of infected is increasing vastly.

Situation in Tehran’s hospitals

Alireza Zali, the head of the coronavirus task force in Tehran, announced the hospitalization of 520 new patients with coronavirus in normal and special wards of hospitals in Tehran province in the past 24 hours, which is an increase of 7.9% compared to the previous day.

Situation in Lorestan province

Mohamad Reza Nikbakht, President of Lorestan University of Medical Sciences, in an interview with the Alfak channel said, “We have an increasing trend, today in Lorestan we had more than 200 new infections and five deaths. Khorramabad and Borujerd have been red for two weeks in a row.

“In all hospitals, we have coronavirus patients, and the problem is that we do not have enough ICUs. We have about 169 ICU beds; of them 155 are full, and we kept 14 of them for super special patients, but in Khorramabad we have no empty beds.”

Situation in Zanjan

Zanjan University of Medical Sciences Vice-Chancellor said, “At present, the capacity of the hospital beds in Zanjan province for the admission of coronavirus patients has been completed.”

The spokesman for Kerman University of Medical Sciences said that the coronavirus transmission chain has been re-established in Kerman province. The head of the Tehran Emergency Department announced that 120 emergency personnel in Tehran are infected with the coronavirus.

Iran, July 2, 2020—Over 62,200 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 342 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces, according to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as of Thursday afternoon local time, July 2. The official death count declared by the regime stands at 11,106, around a sixth of the actual figure.

The death toll in various provinces includes 4,050 in Razavi Khorasan, 3,930 in Qom, 2,350 in Lorestan, 1,760 in West Azerbaijan, 1,630 in Kermanshah, 1,440 in Hamedan, 750 in North Khorasan, 650 in Hormozgan, and 440 in Ilam. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces.

