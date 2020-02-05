News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi on the Iran Uprising

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition and the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has defiantly said that the Iranian uprising against the corrupt mullahs cannot be stopped and that the Iranian people,

especially the rebellious youth and their resistance units will fight on until the mullahs are brought down. She said that the Iranian regime has suffered major blows over the past couple of months, beginning with the November uprising and culminating in the January uprising.

Maryam Rajavi said that during the November uprising, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered the IRGC to open fire and unarmed protesters and killed 1,500 people.

These domestic crises, she said, have been strengthened by the regime’s international disasters, which include the assassination of Iran’s top terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the ongoing protests over Iranian interference in their countries by the people of Lebanon and Iraq, and the regime’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner killing all 176 civilians on board.

Maryam Rajavi said these were all blows to the regime’s “strategy of export[ing] war and terrorism to the Middle East” and that, more than ever, it is necessary to evict the IRGC from the region.

She also noted that the Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) downing of the passenger plane and subsequent cover-up, which caused international outrage, was “a horrific crime which the people of Iran will neither forgive nor forget”.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Khamenei, [regime’s President Hassan] Rouhani and [the] commanders of the Revolutionary Guards must be brought to justice.”

She then spoke about the January uprising that sprang up in the wake of this crime, noting that the people took to the streets to demand regime change, chanting “death to Khamenei” and “death to the dictator”. Maryam Rajavi explained that in the mullahs’ crackdown on this uprising, they even arrested the British Ambassador in breach of the Vienna Convention.

She explained that in another of the regime’s brutal actions, the mullahs “violated its commitments under the nuclear deal” and Maryam Rajavi urged the United Nations Security Council to apply its six resolutions and reimpose comprehensive sanctions against the regime.

The mullahs ruling Iran, have never stopped their nuclear weapons Maryam Rajavi said: “We are at a sensitive moment in the history of the people of Iran.

The Iranian Resistance seeks to establish a republic based on people’s free choice and vote, separation of religion and state, pluralism, gender equality, and the abolition of the death penalty.”

In an earlier message, on January 18, Maryam Rajavi spoke about how the Iranian Resistance had name 724 of those killed during the November uprising and warned that the regime was refusing to announce the number of those killed, injured, and “imprisoned under savage torture”.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Once again, I urge the United Nations Secretary-General to dispatch an international fact-finding mission to Iran to investigate the conditions of death and injury of protesters in November and visit Iranian prisons and prisoners.”

These protests have not ended, despite the regime’s crackdown, and will not end until the mullahs are overthrown. The world must stand with the Iranian people.