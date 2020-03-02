News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 3

On February 11, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran and head of the Iranian opposition gave a speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian regime stealing the people’s revolution.

Mrs. Rajavi began by paying tribute to the martyrs of the fight for freedom in Iran and how regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini stole the revolution.

Here we will look at what she said on the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and the two recent uprisings against the regime by the Iranian people, which are examples of Iranian society’s defiant spirit.

Maryam Rajavi began with a brief timeline of the actions of the MEK and the Iranian Resistance, since 1979. She said from the revolution until June 20, 1981, when the regime was still taking place, the MEK represented the Iranian people’s protests against the tyranny.

They refused to accept the regime's constitution, which enshrined the policy of velayat-e faqih that makes the Supreme Leader the ultimate authority in Iran. They refused to accept the suppression of freedoms or the mullahs' Sharia laws. Then, they rose up against the regime on June 20, 1981, rejecting the mullahs and building the foundations for the regime's overthrow.

Maryam Rajavi said: “So, where can we witness the crystallization of Iranian society's awareness in this blood-stained confrontation and after the mullahs' rule? The answer lies in the MEK, in the National Liberation Army, in the Resistance Units and rebellious youth, and in the numerous uprisings across Iran.”

She explained that gender equality would be the most important achievement of the people, after the misogynist regime falls, along with the separation of religion and state.

Maryam Rajavi said: “One can witness the reflection of the consciousness and maturity of Iranian society in the perseverance of a democratic alternative: The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The NCRI is the flag-bearer of the regime's overthrow and the persistent advocate of the most important principles and values needed for the demarcation against this regime and for establishing a future democratic Iran.”

She then began to speak about the two recent major uprisings that demonstrated the Iranian people’s will to overthrow the mullahs and readiness to burn down the regime

Maryam Rajavi said: “Khamenei and his murderous IRGC killed over 1,500 rebellious youth (in November 2019). These are the blood-drenched martyrs who bore the promise of daylight and were messengers of freedom and defeat of tyranny. The flames arising from their blood inspired the January 2020 uprising. Now, those uprisings have become the burning fires under the ashes. The flames of these protests are becoming ever more powerful in the heart of Iranian society.”

She explained that the determination to rebel has gone through all aspects of Iranian society and has manifested in the Resistance Units, who are leading the way for more uprisings.

Maryam Rajavi said the uprisings have damaged the regime and the mullahs will never recover from the loss of stability and equilibrium.

In our next piece, we will look at the Iranian people’s boycott of the sham parliamentary elections on Friday, February 21.

