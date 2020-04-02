News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s New Year Message

Details Published: Thursday, 02 April 2020

Almost two weeks ago, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) sent a message to the Iranian people to mark the Iranian New Year (Nowruz), where she talked about the plagues facing Iran, including the coronavirus and the ruling regime and how one will bring the other’s downfall.

She began her message with a prayer to God to protect the Iranian people from Coronavirus, to show mercy to those who already lost their lives, and to ensure the speedy recovery of all Iranians who are currently sick.

Maryam Rajavi said: “We pray that Coronavirus and a worse calamity, the mullahs’ religious dictatorship, are uprooted in Iran and that this bitter era, which has made our hearts bleed, comes to pass.”

She advised that the mullahs are responsible for the spread of the virus because of their malign cover-up, which was done to ensure the most people possible turning up at the revolution anniversary parades and the election.

Not only that, but the regime is refusing to quarantine cities or even to issue stay-at-home orders and pay workers to remain home, something that will slow the spread of the virus. This means that low-income workers, “whose livelihood has been plundered by the mullahs and the [Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps] IRGC” according to Maryam Rajavi, are most at risk of catching and dying from the virus.

Maryam Rajavi predicted that this will be the end for the mullahs, with the spread of the coronavirus and the death toll changing the country forever.

She said: “The mullahs do not want Iran, and Iran and all Iranians do not want the mullahs; the mullahs are incapable of running this country, and they cannot and must not rule Iran any longer, and the people of Iran will no longer tolerate this regime. So, the time has come to rise, to rebel, to revolt, and to tear asunder the chains and open the prisons… The mullahs must go.”

Maryam Rajavi advised that the Iranian people are paying a heavy price, but the mullahs will fall because of coronavirus. She said the regime is already weakened because of the November 2019 uprising, where the mullahs were overwhelmed by the scale of the uprising; something regime officials have even admitted afterward. In this uprising, the Resistance Units strategy of Maryam Rajavi was “vindicated” as “a beacon for uprising and freedom”.

Maryam Rajavi explained that the coronavirus crisis is a “profound political problem”, not merely a medical issue, and something that the regime mishandled since the outbreak of the virus in Qom back in early February.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The epidemic could have been seriously contained at the outset with much fewer fatalities, provided that the regime had given priority to people’s health instead of preserving its grip on power. Yes, this crisis is political in nature because the mullahs opened the way for the deadly spread of the virus to preserve their own rule.”

Read More:

Rajavi: Iran Regime on Brink of Overthrow