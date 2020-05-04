News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 3

Details Published: Monday, 04 May 2020

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the opposition president sent out a message to all Iranians about their duty to use this time, when Muslims across the world will be fasting and offering up prayers, to prepare their resolve for liberation. The liberation of Iran.

This is what we will talk about in this series and here we will talk about the inhumane record of the Iranian regime over the past 40 years and their inaction regarding the coronavirus crisis.

For over 40 years, Maryam Rajavi explains, the Iranian people have known that the regime is inhumane. Her husband and fellow Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi said in 1982 that this word should be used to describe the mullahs’ rule because “the words 'unpopular' and 'counterrevolutionary' are not sufficiently expressive” to describe a regime “intent on annihilating all of Iran’s material and human resources”.

Maryam Rajavi echoed this by saying that the regime has “destroyed, burnt, dried up, and eradicated” all aspects of society from the environment to the economy, from education to culture, from social security to agriculture. Right now, Maryam Rajavi argued, the most important thing that the regime destroyed is the country’s medical system has and welfare foundations, which has sadly left Iran all the more vulnerable to pandemics.

She explained that the mullahs, who are desperate to maintain control in Iran, did not act appropriately at the start of the coronavirus crisis and that this aided the initial spread of the virus, as well as increasing the number of deaths.

Maryam Rajavi said: “When the virus spread to Iran and the first instances of fatalities were seen as a result, the mullahs covered it up in order to conduct their theatrics on the anniversary of the 1979 Revolution on February 11 and their sham parliamentary elections. The mullahs’ Minister of Interior even explicitly admitted that he did not accept suggestions and requests to postpone the sham elections. In other words, the virus was spreading and the regime was holding that charade.”

The Security and Counterterrorism Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has revealed dozens of internal documents from the regime's National Emergency Organization and the State Security Forces that prove that the coronavirus hit Iran well before February 19, when President Hassan Rouhani finally announced that the virus had hit Iran.

Maryam Rajavi notes that the regime even admitted this themselves in mid-April. The Minister of Health acknowledged that he’d asked in mid-January for an emergency meeting regarding stopping flights to and from China and closing schools, public spaces, and religious sites. While the head of the regime's Civil Defense Organization, Gholamreza Jalali, said that they had been holding internal meetings in January.

Maryam Rajavi said: “It is, therefore, very clear that the regime leaders’ failure to take any action in January was a deliberate attempt to prevent news of the outbreak from leaking out. This is what accelerated the spread of the virus all over the country. And when the catastrophic surge in the death toll did not leave any room for further denials and disavowals, [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and Rouhani resorted to inhuman policies and actions.”

In our next piece, we will look at how the regime handled the crisis.

Read More:

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 2