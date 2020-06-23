Why Iran’s Regime Fears the IAEA Board of Governors’ Resolution?

Details Published: Tuesday, 23 June 2020

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a statement following the Iranian regime breaches of its commitments to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which was completed with a European Troika statement calling for an extension of the regime’s arms embargo until 2023.

Why is the reaction of the regime to the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors one of fear?

Perhaps it was a big shock for Iran’s regime when the E3, which were previously leaders in the policy of appeasement with the regime, issued a statement on the last day of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, calling to holdover the regime’s arms embargo until 2023.

The clerical regime has always considered these countries as part of its front line against the US policy, with its many economic advantages on the one hand and the threat of terrorism on European soil on the other, and when the situation got hot it used the voice and support of Russia and China.

But while the world was watching that the US government played a new card, suddenly the card was played by the European Troika, an action that is analyzed by analysts as the advance of the US policy against the regime.

Concerns are mounting for the regime while, at the heart of this European action, which may be non-binding, as the regime is calling it, but potentially it will have the power to run the ‘trigger mechanism’ by the three countries if the regime continues to pursue nuclear secrecy and escalate the conflict with the international community.

The regime is also concerned that if even one of the three European members of the JCPOA activates the trigger mechanism, no one of the five permanent members of the Security Council who have the right to veto in other cases, have the power to do so here.

It seems that the regime is betting on the scenario whereby US President Donald Trump would lose in the upcoming US presidential elections, while it has pursued a policy of escalating conflict with the international community over its nuclear program, and hopes that at that time the situation changes to its benefits.

The regime’s foreign minister Mohamad Javad Zarif after the approval of the EU resolution said: "The three European countries must show courage and refrain from deception and publicly say what they say in private meetings. The three European countries behind their masks are accomplices of Netanyahu and Trump and are not in a position to consult with Iran.”

Then the regime’s parliament asked Rouhani’s government to “condemn” this resolution and stop the voluntary implementation of the NPT and make the monitoring offline.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the regime’s parliament speaker, attacked the E3 with the expressions like “Unreliable and hostile nature”, “betrayers” and said: “Unfortunately, the Europeans have resorted to fraud and escape forward, forcing countries to vote against the regime in the Governing Council of the IAEA, and by pursuing the US demands to advance the resolution on Friday, they are no less hostile than the US.”

Jahanbakhsh Izadi, the former member of the secretariat of the regime’s Expediency Discernment Council, expressed his concern on the resolution of the IAEA’s board of the Governors and said: “The legal consequence of this resolution is, first, the addition of a new resolution to the chain of resolutions against Iran. Second, new centers have been added to the inspection. This paves the way if the regime does not cooperate with the IAEA again, that the case goes to the Security Council for the next step.”

Yasser Jebraily said: “The United States has drafted a resolution calling for a permanent arms embargo of the regime. This scenario is in close connection with the Claims of the IAEA and the UN Secretary-General report on the Iranian origin of the missiles fired at Saudi Arabia. The US is trying to start the case of the PMD.”

Mehdi Mahmoudi, another member of the regime, said: “For 17 years, since the start of Iran’s atomic case, we have reached a point, where it seems that the case is starting from new again.”

Eghbal Shakeri, a parliament member, said: “In a situation where we do not have the heart of the reactor and uranium reserves and sanctions are in place, the resolution of the Board of Governors was added. We are getting a lot of damage today.”

The only leverage left for the regime is to withdraw from the NPT following the non-withdrawal of its nuclear program. This is also seen as an attempt by the regime to build an atomic bomb. But this solution also has a dark future for the regime.

Hesamodin Ashna, an advisor to the President, said to Khamenei’s faction which is forcing the regime’s government to leave the NPT: “Have you and your elders thought about what other countries including China and Russia would do after Iran leaves the NPT? And what should be Iran's response to the possible actions of others?”

The conclusion is very simple: This situation is a lose-lose situation for the regime.

