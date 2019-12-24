Iran: The Effects of the Social Upheaval in November

Details Published: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 08:21

Human history has shown that in political and social upheavals, people come ahead of the former situation, while rulers fall behind. The nature of such political and social upheaval for the rulers is that it disturbs the coherence and balance of their positions and thoughts and their expression.

And while trying to escape the effects of such events, they knock every door, and sometimes they express strange, ridiculous and melancholia positions and words.

In between these officials, there is bound to be someone whose expressions show that he had no political experience through his life and suddenly he jumps out of a cave.

This well-known person is Ramazan Sharif, spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). His remarks about the November Iran protests show how inexperienced he is in political issues:

“In the second step of the revolution, there will be such a stable economy in the country that is unbelievable ... Our country has no crisis.” (State-run news agency Khabar-Fori, 20 December 2019)

Crawling out of his cave, it seems Sharif hasn’t read the newspapers, hasn’t watched television, and hasn’t even heard Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani about the Iran protests and its effects on the regime. He says: “The enemies of Iran are excited to create a march in the country and turn it into a rebellion, while in the future you will see who is defeated.” (Khabar-Fori)

It is better to hear about the situation of the regime from a regime expert than someone like him. Fayaz Zahed, who is described by the state-run website Etemad Online as an expert, in a discussion on 19 December about the turbulent situation of the country's political system said: “We had a professor at the university who said in a situation like this, there is no more place for prayers or treatment. Now we need to resort to magic and voodoo.”

Some facts about the Utopia of “No crisis”

Under the title of “Our country has no crisis”, it’s enough to suggest just a few samples to show the real situation of this regime and why they are speaking about resorting to “magic and voodoo” to change the situation:

The poverty line in Iran reached below 8 million tomans (Statistical Center of Iran) About 60 million people need subsidies. (According to Rouhani one day after the gasoline price hike) People say the road to reform is closed and we should not participate in the elections (Ali Motahari, Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, 19 December 2019) “The lower class has nothing at all. The educated face an unemployed future. People in a survey said they would no longer participate in the elections. We are going through three phases: From resentment to anger to hatred. In internal Parliamentary bulletins, they give information that is not true. This condition is a constant generator of stress and social exhaustion.” (A state sociologist at a meeting about the social logic of the November protests)

What this short article shows is that the situation for the regime after the November protests is so serious that they are forced to speak in such ridiculous way to decrease their fear about another upcoming uprising and the anger of the people because of the mass killings:

“About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15,” Reuters reported on 23 December.

“The toll of 1,500 is significantly higher than figures from international human rights groups and the United States. A Dec. 16 report by Amnesty International said the death toll was at least 304. The U.S. State Department, in a statement to Reuters, said it estimates that many hundreds of Iranians were killed, and has seen reports that number could be over 1,000.” (Reuters)