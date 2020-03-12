Insider news & Analysis in Iran
40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province

40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province

Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3

Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3

Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence

Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence

The MEK: A Short History

The MEK: A Short History

Exclusive Citizen Report About Coronavirus Outbreak in Mashhad, Northeastern Iran

Exclusive Citizen Report About Coronavirus Outbreak in Mashhad, Northeastern Iran

NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report

NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report

Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 2

Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 2

Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 1

Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 1

International Iranian Medical Conference on Coronavirus

International Iranian Medical Conference on Coronavirus

Previous Next
  • 40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province
  • Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3
  • Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence
  • The MEK: A Short History
  • Exclusive Citizen Report About Coronavirus Outbreak in Mashhad, Northeastern Iran
  • NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report
  • Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 2
  • Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 1
  • International Iranian Medical Conference on Coronavirus

News

Iran: Regime’s Fear of Public Hatred

Details
Published: Thursday, 12 March 2020
Angry Iranian people set Iran's supreme leader's image on fire, because of the regime's inactions against the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and kept the reality in secrecy intentionally.

Every day, as the outbreak of the coronavirus, grows, cities in Iran face a daily increase in the number of deaths from this disease.

The regime’s government, after a period of secrecy and a tragic period of insignificant reaction, now is forced by local officials to mark the situation in areas of the country as ‘red’, which indicates a dangerous situation in these areas.

What is noteworthy about the consequences for the regime in dealing with the virus is their warning of a social explosion and a massive uprising.

And they are warning the regime’s officials about the discrimination between the government’s officials and the people about the medic and quarantine support.

Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, a member of the parliamentary commission for security, is among those who acknowledged this subject and said, “Some people talk about favorable facilities and the good quarantine conditions of the affected authorities and complain about how the authorities are getting good facilities compared to the conditions in the community, while the people can't even find masks, gloves, and disinfectants.” (Mostaqel Daily, 7 March)

Vatan Emrooz Daily wrote: “Take the Cognitive warfare – corona serious!... At the tactical level, there is a wave of public anger over the country's management mechanisms and a basis for realizing new chaos-based on hybrid warfare tactics to provide the ground for it, along with other social gaps. (Vatan Emrooz, 9 March)

And Kayhan wrote: “The Social and Political Consequences are the crisis of the coronavirus”, because, “the disease is going beyond the medical borders.” (Kayhan 9 March)

Hossein Kanani Moghaddam, from Iran’s supreme leader’s faction, expressed his concern and wrote: “Political groups should call on all people to support the government and work together to solve this problem. We are all on one ship and we are not going to pierce the ship and expect to reach our intended home.” (Mostaqel Daily, 7 March)

Iran president expressed his fear and said, “Creating transparency and increasing public trust and keeping people informed about events, opportunities, policies, and planning is crucial in the fight against the Coronavirus, so the principle of transparency and timely disclosure of information and reports should be emphasized.” (Hassan Rouhani’s website, 7 March)

Abbas Abdi, from Rouhani’s faction, also acknowledged the people's disregard for the regime's words and the ineffectiveness of its repressive machinery and said: “These policies must either be by force, or by acceptance through trust. We have none of these. On the one hand, we do not have a system that can do such things with authority and force and no one dares to violate it. On the other hand, we haven’t trust either.” (Jamaran website, 7 March)

As far as people are concerned, like the other crises, they know the main culprit is the regime and its inhumane policies, a problem that has exacerbated social hatred. The rulers are aware of the deep hatred of the people and are concerned about the people’s reaction. They are well aware that this anger and hatred is approaching a social explosion.

It is not without reason that a former member of the parliament, Yadollah Islami, acknowledged the inability of the mullahs' government to resolve the various crises that have surrounded the regime and confessed: “Perhaps the continuation of the current method is no longer in the power of the country's political system. Problems and social realities will impose their sovereignty.” (Mostaqel Daily, 7 March)

 

Read More:

Iran Regime’s Lies about Coronavirus Are in Their DNA 

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence

An Iranian civil activist has received threats of death and sexual violence from another inmate, according to her mother. In a letter to the head of the Iranian Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi,...
Read more

Summary of Repression and Violations of Human Rights in Iran – February 2020

1. Executions: According to reports from Iran’s news media and other human rights resources, the death sentence for 20 inmates in various prisons was carried out in February 2020. All of these...
Read more

Iran Regime Uses Coronavirus As Cover to Place Political Prisoners With Dangerous Inmates

Iranian political prisoners infected (or suspected of being infected) with the Coronavirus (Covid19) are being held amongst dangerous prisoners on the quarantine ward. Amir Hossein Moradi, a peaceful protester arrested during...
Read more

Middle East

Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Iraq Heads Toward Freedom and Independence

For the last four months, the Iraqi people have continued their struggle toward freedom from the Iran-backed governing system that brought nothing for Iraqis except corruption, bloodshed, and sectarianism. Iraq's...
Read more

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3

The leader of the Iranian opposition movement, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, recently spoke with El Espanol about the crises faced by the Iranian regime, and how the Iranian people and their...
Read more

The MEK: A Short History

On September 5, 1965, three young engineers founded what would become the largest, most popular, and longest-lasting pro-democracy movement in Iran’s history; the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Mohammad Hanifnejad,...
Read more

NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report

On Saturday, March 7, the day before International Women’s Day 2020, the Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) published its Annual Report on the status...
Read more

Women

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
Read more

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

Insider

As Iranian Officials Urge More Repression, Activists Target Symbols of Regime’s Violence

On Thursday morning, the office of a high-ranking, hardline Iranian cleric became the latest site of anti-government protests, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The organization’s report noted...
Read more

The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

During recent months, Iran’s society has experienced an unprecedented acceleration in sociopolitical crises. These conditions put the regime in a tougher and tighter state. The fact is authorities are unable to...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN