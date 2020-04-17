Insider news & Analysis in Iran

Iran: 111 Medical Staff Have Died of Coronavirus So Far, Regime Lays Off Nurses

Published: Friday, 17 April 2020
Simultaneous with the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Iranian regime conceals the real figure of those infected and dead, lays off nurses, and resumes economic activities, which paves the way for a greater death toll

In tandem with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the world, governments make their best to reduce the magnitude of damages.

In this context, many governments have passed urgency laws for empowering health departments. Doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are the hero for this operation and regrettably, a significant number of these selfless people lost their lives.

“Commemorating the selfless physicians and nurses, and other victims of the #Coronavirus catastrophe in #Iran #IransAngels,” Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) tweeted on April 3.

Recently, a nurse reported that in Iran the mullahs’ regime has fired many nurses from Tehran’s hospital. As a basic right, the nurses and medical staff should have job security, particularly in the current circumstances. However, the fundamentalist regime which was previously transferred the dangerous virus to the country and helped to spread it by non-quarantining its epicenter, Qom, now is weakening the country’s ability to containing the viral disease by firing selfless nurses.

“In Tehran, Milad hospital’s officials have informed nurses that the hospital pays salaries for every day they work. In reality, officials have turned them into daily workers,” the source also said.

This matter is taking place while the regime insists on resuming financial activities, which put the lives and health of many people at risk of the coronavirus contagion. Regarding the mullahs’ non-transparency over the real statistics of the mortalities of the viral disease, this decision would lead the society to an even greater health disaster.

On April 13, a member of the Tehran City Council Mohammad Haghshenas admitted that the Iranian regime does not announce "real figures." He addressed the head of the council Mohsen Hashemi and said, “At least in Tehran city, the scale of the death toll is completely inconsistent with official figures.”

According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), at least 28,000 Iranian citizens have lost their lives of the COVID-19. The PMOI/MEK has collected its tally by using its vast domestic network that extends into hundreds of cities across the country’s 31 provinces.

 

Notably, the Iranian regime has yet to provide appropriate hygienic equipment for these novel citizens despite the huge wealth of subsidiaries of the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). In this context, Khamenei controls a 100-billion-dollar business in addition to preserving $200 billion in different financial institutions and holding like the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), Astan-e Quds Razavi, Mostazafan Foundation, etc.

The IRGC commanders have also lined their pockets with billions of dollars of the national asset through the so-called construction headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya. Several months ago, a former official Behzad Nabavi confirmed that more than 60 percent of the national wealth has collected in these four institutions.

“Food and medicine have never sanctioned,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Abbas Mousavi. However, the mullahs’ regime has taken hostage the people’s lives and health to either loosen or lift U.S. sanctions against its malign behavior, terrorist activities, and human rights violations.

This criminal policy resulted in the death of more than 100 medical staff so far. The names of 111 of them are as follow:

  1. Dr. Reza Kouchakinia, General Practitioner (GP) from Rasht city
  2. Dr. Hamid Lotfi, orthopedic specialist from Someh Sara county
  3. Dr. Siamak Diushli, pediatrician and physician from Anzali city, Beheshti hospital
  4. Dr. Mostafa Samadi, GP from Babol city
  5. Dr. Mohammad Ali Rabiee, GP from Shaft city
  6. Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi, GP from Rasht city
  7. Dr. Seyed Mozaffar Rabiee, anesthesiologist from Babol city
  8. Dr. Musa Fathabadi, emergency medicine specialist from Tehran city
  9. Dr. Vahid Monsef, emergency medicine specialist from Rasht city
  10. Dr. Farid Nirouei, surgeon from Babol city
  11. Dr. Habibollah Peiravi, subspecialty vascular surgery from Tehran city
  12. Dr. Saeed Azizi, ophthalmologist from Zabol city
  13. Dr. Iraj Ebrahimnejad, GP from Babol city
  14. Dr. Samad Babazadeh, GP from Babol city
  15. Dr. Taghi Aharchi Farshi, pediatrician from Tabriz city
  16. Dr. Gholam Ali Manavian, GP from Sari city
  17. Dr. Shirin Rouhani Rad, GP from Pakdasht city, Masih Daneshvari hospital
  18. Dr. Mehdi Variji. GP from Tehran city
  19. Dr. Soheil Kianfar, urologist from Rasht city
  20. Dr. Abbas Tusan, ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist from Babol city
  21. Dr. Iraj Ebrahimi Nejad, GP from Babol
  22. Dr. Afshar Amiri, psychiatrist from Tehran city
  23. Dr. Vahid Irvani, psychiatrist from Tehran city
  24. Dr. Sorena Mirmirani, psychiatrist from Amol city
  25. Dr. Ardeshir Shiran, GP from Isfahan
  26. Dr. Ismail Yazdi, jaw and face surgeon from Tehran
  27. Dr. Seyed Yousef Mousavi, GP from Golestan province
  28. Dr. Mohammad Bakhshali Zadeh, GP from Rasht city
  29. Dr. Raola Ragotham, Indian physician
  30. Dr. Keyvan Yaghmaei, dermatologist from Tehran city
  31. Dr. Abdullah Abbasi, infectious diseases specialist from Gorgan city
  32. Dr. Morteza Vajdan, physician from Mashhad city
  33. Dr. Ali Mahmoud Khan Shirazi, GP from Shiraz city
  34. Dr. Hamidreza Mahini, GP from Pakdasht city
  35. Dr. Niloufar Ismail Beigi, general emergency physician from Tehran, Moheb-e Kosar hospital
  36. Dr. Arastoo Rostamnejad, GP from Pakdasht city
  37. Dr. Hossein Johari, ENT specialist from Qom city
  38. Dr. Misor Baalbaki, anesthesiologist from Tehran city, Laleh hospital
  39. Dr. Vahid Yahyawi, blood subspecialty from Bojnourd city
  40. Dr. Amir Majid Sajjadi, dentist from Tehran
  41. Dr. Majid Farhad, GP from Kashan city
  42. Dr. Mir Abbas Hashemi, anesthesiologist from Azarshahr city
  43. Dr. Seyed Hossein Ahmadi Miri, GP from Karaj city
  44. Dr. Mojtaba Abedian, GP from Neka city
  45. Dr. Hamid Reza Hajaran Tusi, GP from Tehran city
  46. Dr. Hamidreza Zeinali, Pharmacist from Tehran city
  47. Dr. Abdul Shakur Hojiramiri, Pharmacist from Rasht city
  48. Dr. Hamid Reza Davoodi, Pharmacist from Mazandaran province
  49. Dr. Mohammad Ali Pourhashem, Pharmacist from Tehran city
  50. Dr. Saeed Momeni, laboratory science specialist from Rudsar city
  51. Tehreh Esmaili, nurse from Qom city, Beheshti hospital
  52. Ahmad Salimabadi, healthcare worker from Qom city, Kamkar hospital
  53. Mohammad Ghadr in Nowruz Mehr, healthcare worker from Rasht city
  54. Amir Rezaharankar, physiotherapist from Tehran city
  55. Jamshid Mohaddesi, health network employee from Ramsar city
  56. Dariush Pishroo, healthcare employee from Gilan province
  57. Zabihullah Kaviani, employee of health center from Broojen county
  58. Iman Moinzadeh, nurse from Astaneh Ashrafieh city, Kowsar hospital
  59. Gharban Ali Hosseinzadeh, nurse from Kashan city
  60. Tehibi Adibi, nurse from Anzali city
  61. Reza Poursaki, nurse from Abadan city
  62. Reza Rousta, healthcare worker from Tehran city
  63. Haniyeh Adalati, healthcare worker from Takestan, Shafa hospital
  64. Nosheh Bekian, midwife from Rasht city
  65. Javad Jalali Nia, anesthesiologist from Babol city, employee of University of Medical Sciences
  66. Mohsen Khadem, operating room expert from Kashan city
  67. Roghayeh Ronaghi, healthcare worker from Someh Sara county
  68. Azmat Mousavi, midwife from Sari city, Health Center
  69. Nahid Navshad, nurse from Gilan province
  70. Gholam Hassan Ghorbani, healthcare worker from Shaft city
  71. Shahrooz Karimian, nurse from Tehran city, Fayyaz Bakhsh hospital
  72. Hassan Arbab, healthcare worker from Mashhad city, Kamyab hospital
  73. Mrs. Khoshkftar, healthcare worker from Fuman city
  74. Ismail Bakhshipour, healthcare worker from Rasht city, Razi hospital
  75. Mr. Zehtab, healthcare worker from Rasht city
  76. Mr. Seydal Hosseini, healthcare worker from Rasht city, Golsar hospital
  77. Ms. Izadpanahi, nurse from Shiraz city
  78. Moloud (Mahrokh) Jafari, nurse from Tehran city, Fayyaz Bakhsh hospital
  79. Ali Sheikh Moradi, nurse from Rasht city
  80. Shahrbanoo Jafari, healthcare worker from Eshkur city
  81. Narjes Khanalizadeh, nurse from Lahijan city, Milad hospital
  82. Ramin Azizifar, nurse from Tehran city, Baharlou hospital
  83. Gholamreza Vosoughi Kia, nurse from Rasht city
  84. Mohammad Kazem Golrsan, laboratory expert from Yazd province
  85. Saadat Shakibaei, nurse from Yasouj city, Jalil hospital
  86. Ashraf Molmali, healthcare worker from Tehran city
  87. Nader Hosseinpour, healthcare worker from Lahijan city, Pirouz hospital
  88. Kamran Bayat Firoozabadi, employee of operations room from Tehran city
  89. Mahmoud Shams Al-Dini, healthcare worker from Yazd city, Sadoughi hospital
  90. Mohammad Yar Ahmadi, healthcare worker from Saqqez city
  91. Ali Asghar Rahban, healthcare worker from Babol city
  92. Manouchehr Sadati, employee from Babol city, University of Medical Sciences
  93. Majid Ardashiri, employee from Babol city, University of Medical Sciences
  94. Marzieh Hosseini Nejad, employee from Babol city, University of Medical Sciences
  95. Mahdi Afshari, health network employee from Malayer city
  96. Rashid Sheikh Aghaei, healthcare worker from Bukan city
  97. Ali Akbar Nazeripoor, healthcare worker from Semnan province
  98. Reza Fath Ali, emergency employee from Tehran city
  99. Asadullah Sheikh Jaberi, healthcare worker from Zanjan province
  100. Ms. Sigarudi, midwife from Sari city, Health Center
  101. Majid Tajik, nurse from Tehran city, Kian hospital
  102. Mohammad Vosoughi Kia, nurse from Rasht city, Aria and Poursina hospitals
  103. Reza Kouchakiania, physician from Astaneh city
  104. Mehdi Fath Abadi, hospital chairman from Tehran city
  105. Zahtab Hosseini, healthcare worker from Rasht city, Golsar hospital
  106. Kourosh Goodarzipour from in Tehran city, Mofid hospital
  107. Mohammad Ebrahimi from Gilan province
  108. Fariba Izadpanahi, nurse from Shiraz city, Beheshti hospital
  109. Ali Akbar Pouyan from Varamin county
  110. Tahmineh Adibi, an emergency department’s nurse from Anzali city
  111. Anousheh Bikian, midwife from Rasht city, Al-Zahra hospital

 

“In remarks reported on Saturday, January 5, 2019, Mohammad Sharifi Moghaddam, deputy director of the National Nursing Organization, revealed parts of the drastic situation of nurses in Iran and their difficult job. He said, ‘The problems of nurses in Iran must be examined and mismanagements in this field must be rectified,’”  the NCRI women committee reported on January 7, 2019.

Also, On October 2, 2019, the Iran Focus website reported, “At least 4,000 Iranian nurses leave their jobs every year, some due to retirement or disability, but plenty are resigning due to the intense pressures in this woefully understaffed job.”

On December 31, on the eve of Iranian Nursing Day, the head of the Nursing Organization Mohammed Mirzabigi declared, "the arrears of some nurses have not been paid for 22 months."

Notably, the Iranian health and medical community have a shortage of about 100,000 nursing staff, and according to the Parliamentary Health Commission spokesman, the country's nurses are forced to perform "150 hours of overtime." However, the living conditions of nurses are deplorable.

