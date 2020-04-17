Iran: 111 Medical Staff Have Died of Coronavirus So Far, Regime Lays Off Nurses

Details Published: Friday, 17 April 2020

In tandem with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the world, governments make their best to reduce the magnitude of damages.

In this context, many governments have passed urgency laws for empowering health departments. Doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are the hero for this operation and regrettably, a significant number of these selfless people lost their lives.

“Commemorating the selfless physicians and nurses, and other victims of the #Coronavirus catastrophe in #Iran #IransAngels,” Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) tweeted on April 3.

Commemorating the selfless physicians and nurses, and other victims of the #Coronavirus catastrophe in #Iran #IransAngels pic.twitter.com/1E3kU0dMo7 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 3, 2020

Recently, a nurse reported that in Iran the mullahs’ regime has fired many nurses from Tehran’s hospital. As a basic right, the nurses and medical staff should have job security, particularly in the current circumstances. However, the fundamentalist regime which was previously transferred the dangerous virus to the country and helped to spread it by non-quarantining its epicenter, Qom, now is weakening the country’s ability to containing the viral disease by firing selfless nurses.

“In Tehran, Milad hospital’s officials have informed nurses that the hospital pays salaries for every day they work. In reality, officials have turned them into daily workers,” the source also said.

This matter is taking place while the regime insists on resuming financial activities, which put the lives and health of many people at risk of the coronavirus contagion. Regarding the mullahs’ non-transparency over the real statistics of the mortalities of the viral disease, this decision would lead the society to an even greater health disaster.

On April 13, a member of the Tehran City Council Mohammad Haghshenas admitted that the Iranian regime does not announce "real figures." He addressed the head of the council Mohsen Hashemi and said, “At least in Tehran city, the scale of the death toll is completely inconsistent with official figures.”

According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), at least 28,000 Iranian citizens have lost their lives of the COVID-19. The PMOI/MEK has collected its tally by using its vast domestic network that extends into hundreds of cities across the country’s 31 provinces.

Read More:

Coronavirus in Iran; Shocking Speech by Dr. Behrouz Kalidari in Isfahan

Notably, the Iranian regime has yet to provide appropriate hygienic equipment for these novel citizens despite the huge wealth of subsidiaries of the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). In this context, Khamenei controls a 100-billion-dollar business in addition to preserving $200 billion in different financial institutions and holding like the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), Astan-e Quds Razavi, Mostazafan Foundation, etc.

The IRGC commanders have also lined their pockets with billions of dollars of the national asset through the so-called construction headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya. Several months ago, a former official Behzad Nabavi confirmed that more than 60 percent of the national wealth has collected in these four institutions.

“Food and medicine have never sanctioned,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Abbas Mousavi. However, the mullahs’ regime has taken hostage the people’s lives and health to either loosen or lift U.S. sanctions against its malign behavior, terrorist activities, and human rights violations.

This criminal policy resulted in the death of more than 100 medical staff so far. The names of 111 of them are as follow:

Dr. Reza Kouchakinia, General Practitioner (GP) from Rasht city Dr. Hamid Lotfi, orthopedic specialist from Someh Sara county Dr. Siamak Diushli, pediatrician and physician from Anzali city, Beheshti hospital Dr. Mostafa Samadi, GP from Babol city Dr. Mohammad Ali Rabiee, GP from Shaft city Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi, GP from Rasht city Dr. Seyed Mozaffar Rabiee, anesthesiologist from Babol city Dr. Musa Fathabadi, emergency medicine specialist from Tehran city Dr. Vahid Monsef, emergency medicine specialist from Rasht city Dr. Farid Nirouei, surgeon from Babol city Dr. Habibollah Peiravi, subspecialty vascular surgery from Tehran city Dr. Saeed Azizi, ophthalmologist from Zabol city Dr. Iraj Ebrahimnejad, GP from Babol city Dr. Samad Babazadeh, GP from Babol city Dr. Taghi Aharchi Farshi, pediatrician from Tabriz city Dr. Gholam Ali Manavian, GP from Sari city Dr. Shirin Rouhani Rad, GP from Pakdasht city, Masih Daneshvari hospital Dr. Mehdi Variji. GP from Tehran city Dr. Soheil Kianfar, urologist from Rasht city Dr. Abbas Tusan, ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist from Babol city Dr. Iraj Ebrahimi Nejad, GP from Babol Dr. Afshar Amiri, psychiatrist from Tehran city Dr. Vahid Irvani, psychiatrist from Tehran city Dr. Sorena Mirmirani, psychiatrist from Amol city Dr. Ardeshir Shiran, GP from Isfahan Dr. Ismail Yazdi, jaw and face surgeon from Tehran Dr. Seyed Yousef Mousavi, GP from Golestan province Dr. Mohammad Bakhshali Zadeh, GP from Rasht city Dr. Raola Ragotham, Indian physician Dr. Keyvan Yaghmaei, dermatologist from Tehran city Dr. Abdullah Abbasi, infectious diseases specialist from Gorgan city Dr. Morteza Vajdan, physician from Mashhad city Dr. Ali Mahmoud Khan Shirazi, GP from Shiraz city Dr. Hamidreza Mahini, GP from Pakdasht city Dr. Niloufar Ismail Beigi, general emergency physician from Tehran, Moheb-e Kosar hospital Dr. Arastoo Rostamnejad, GP from Pakdasht city Dr. Hossein Johari, ENT specialist from Qom city Dr. Misor Baalbaki, anesthesiologist from Tehran city, Laleh hospital Dr. Vahid Yahyawi, blood subspecialty from Bojnourd city Dr. Amir Majid Sajjadi, dentist from Tehran Dr. Majid Farhad, GP from Kashan city Dr. Mir Abbas Hashemi, anesthesiologist from Azarshahr city Dr. Seyed Hossein Ahmadi Miri, GP from Karaj city Dr. Mojtaba Abedian, GP from Neka city Dr. Hamid Reza Hajaran Tusi, GP from Tehran city Dr. Hamidreza Zeinali, Pharmacist from Tehran city Dr. Abdul Shakur Hojiramiri, Pharmacist from Rasht city Dr. Hamid Reza Davoodi, Pharmacist from Mazandaran province Dr. Mohammad Ali Pourhashem, Pharmacist from Tehran city Dr. Saeed Momeni, laboratory science specialist from Rudsar city Tehreh Esmaili, nurse from Qom city, Beheshti hospital Ahmad Salimabadi, healthcare worker from Qom city, Kamkar hospital Mohammad Ghadr in Nowruz Mehr, healthcare worker from Rasht city Amir Rezaharankar, physiotherapist from Tehran city Jamshid Mohaddesi, health network employee from Ramsar city Dariush Pishroo, healthcare employee from Gilan province Zabihullah Kaviani, employee of health center from Broojen county Iman Moinzadeh, nurse from Astaneh Ashrafieh city, Kowsar hospital Gharban Ali Hosseinzadeh, nurse from Kashan city Tehibi Adibi, nurse from Anzali city Reza Poursaki, nurse from Abadan city Reza Rousta, healthcare worker from Tehran city Haniyeh Adalati, healthcare worker from Takestan, Shafa hospital Nosheh Bekian, midwife from Rasht city Javad Jalali Nia, anesthesiologist from Babol city, employee of University of Medical Sciences Mohsen Khadem, operating room expert from Kashan city Roghayeh Ronaghi, healthcare worker from Someh Sara county Azmat Mousavi, midwife from Sari city, Health Center Nahid Navshad, nurse from Gilan province Gholam Hassan Ghorbani, healthcare worker from Shaft city Shahrooz Karimian, nurse from Tehran city, Fayyaz Bakhsh hospital Hassan Arbab, healthcare worker from Mashhad city, Kamyab hospital Mrs. Khoshkftar, healthcare worker from Fuman city Ismail Bakhshipour, healthcare worker from Rasht city, Razi hospital Mr. Zehtab, healthcare worker from Rasht city Mr. Seydal Hosseini, healthcare worker from Rasht city, Golsar hospital Ms. Izadpanahi, nurse from Shiraz city Moloud (Mahrokh) Jafari, nurse from Tehran city, Fayyaz Bakhsh hospital Ali Sheikh Moradi, nurse from Rasht city Shahrbanoo Jafari, healthcare worker from Eshkur city Narjes Khanalizadeh, nurse from Lahijan city, Milad hospital Ramin Azizifar, nurse from Tehran city, Baharlou hospital Gholamreza Vosoughi Kia, nurse from Rasht city Mohammad Kazem Golrsan, laboratory expert from Yazd province Saadat Shakibaei, nurse from Yasouj city, Jalil hospital Ashraf Molmali, healthcare worker from Tehran city Nader Hosseinpour, healthcare worker from Lahijan city, Pirouz hospital Kamran Bayat Firoozabadi, employee of operations room from Tehran city Mahmoud Shams Al-Dini, healthcare worker from Yazd city, Sadoughi hospital Mohammad Yar Ahmadi, healthcare worker from Saqqez city Ali Asghar Rahban, healthcare worker from Babol city Manouchehr Sadati, employee from Babol city, University of Medical Sciences Majid Ardashiri, employee from Babol city, University of Medical Sciences Marzieh Hosseini Nejad, employee from Babol city, University of Medical Sciences Mahdi Afshari, health network employee from Malayer city Rashid Sheikh Aghaei, healthcare worker from Bukan city Ali Akbar Nazeripoor, healthcare worker from Semnan province Reza Fath Ali, emergency employee from Tehran city Asadullah Sheikh Jaberi, healthcare worker from Zanjan province Ms. Sigarudi, midwife from Sari city, Health Center Majid Tajik, nurse from Tehran city, Kian hospital Mohammad Vosoughi Kia, nurse from Rasht city, Aria and Poursina hospitals Reza Kouchakiania, physician from Astaneh city Mehdi Fath Abadi, hospital chairman from Tehran city Zahtab Hosseini, healthcare worker from Rasht city, Golsar hospital Kourosh Goodarzipour from in Tehran city, Mofid hospital Mohammad Ebrahimi from Gilan province Fariba Izadpanahi, nurse from Shiraz city, Beheshti hospital Ali Akbar Pouyan from Varamin county Tahmineh Adibi, an emergency department’s nurse from Anzali city Anousheh Bikian, midwife from Rasht city, Al-Zahra hospital

Read More:

Iran: Containing COVID-19 Depends on Political Change Before International Aid

“In remarks reported on Saturday, January 5, 2019, Mohammad Sharifi Moghaddam, deputy director of the National Nursing Organization, revealed parts of the drastic situation of nurses in Iran and their difficult job. He said, ‘The problems of nurses in Iran must be examined and mismanagements in this field must be rectified,’” the NCRI women committee reported on January 7, 2019.

Also, On October 2, 2019, the Iran Focus website reported, “At least 4,000 Iranian nurses leave their jobs every year, some due to retirement or disability, but plenty are resigning due to the intense pressures in this woefully understaffed job.”

On December 31, on the eve of Iranian Nursing Day, the head of the Nursing Organization Mohammed Mirzabigi declared, "the arrears of some nurses have not been paid for 22 months."

Notably, the Iranian health and medical community have a shortage of about 100,000 nursing staff, and according to the Parliamentary Health Commission spokesman, the country's nurses are forced to perform "150 hours of overtime." However, the living conditions of nurses are deplorable.