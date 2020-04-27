News : Human rights Iran Executed Eleven People in Two Days

The Iranian regime executed at least 11 prisoners last week, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began.

The prisoners were killed in the prisons of Raja’i Shahr, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, and Dastgerd.

On Wednesday, April 22, seven prisoners were hanged in Raja’i Shahr Prison in Karaj. They had all been taken to solitary confinement on Sunday and all but one of them was identified.

Those named include:

Mohsen Rezaian

Alireza Aryaei

Hamidreza Asgharpour

Mostafa Ghiasvand

Mehdi Asemi

Anna Dordi Babaei , who had been in prison since the early 1990s.

In Sanandaj Central Prison, they executed the father of two Loqman Ahmadpour, 31. He had been in prison for three years and was moved to solitary confinement on Monday, April 20.

In Kermanshah Central Prison, west Iran, authorities hanged a 34-year-old man identified as Touraj Morad Haseli. Alongside all the other people executed so far, he was in prison for murder. However, it is important to remember that in the Iranian Justice system, you are not guaranteed a fair trial and, in some cases, defense lawyers and defendants are not allowed to attend court proceedings.

Meanwhile, in Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, Ali Sheikhani, who was charged with rape, was also hanged.

On the day before these 10 executions, Shayan Saeedpour, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in October 2018, when he was just 17 years old was also executed.

Saeedpour, whose death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2019, died on Tuesday, April 21. He’d previously escaped the prison on March 27 during a protest over living conditions there amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he was caught by security forces.

In Amnesty International’s global review of the death penalty in 2019, which was released last week, the human rights group wrote: “Iran retained its place as the world’s second most prolific executioner after China, where the exact number of people put to death remains a state secret.”

Amnesty further said that Iran is one of the countries that “continued to hide the full extent of their use of the death penalty by restricting access to death penalty information”. In addition, Iran is number one in the number of executions per capita, as well as in executions of minors and juvenile offenders.

The Iranian regime has never listened to the international community’s calls to en the death penalty.

Iran HRM reports that the Iranian regime executed 273 people in 2019, including 16 women and 9 juveniles.

