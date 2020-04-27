Consequences of Reopening Economic Activities Amid Coronavirus Crisis in Iran– by Dr. Masjedi

Details Published: Monday, 27 April 2020

On April 17, an Iranian citizen narrated his visit with Dr. Mohammad Reza Masjedi. The person primarily explained about Dr. Masjedi’s scientific personality and his expertise in the respiratory system.

“Today, we visited Dr. Masjedi in our workplace. He is the top pulmonologist in Iran as well as one of the high-ranked experts in the world. He is a member of the Science Committee of the Beheshti University of Medical Science and an official member of the Health Ministry. Dr. Masjedi works in advanced Masih Daneshvari hospital, in addition to Kasra and Nikan hospitals. He also has a private clinic in Vanak Street, north of Iran’s capital Tehran.

“'These [officials] have stated that the administration will normalize the situation starting April 20. They intended to normalize all businesses, traffics, jobs, offices, and everything…,’ Dr. Masjedi said.”

The person also quoted Dr. Masjedi as saying, “The Health Ministry thinks that this is the sole possible way for stopping the transmission chain. They would normalize the situation and rebound citizens to their business until some people contract the coronavirus. In this cycle, some people would die, and others would be treated. They would break the chain of infection in this way…

“The prevalence of the virus is very high, and it will return with the normalization of urban commuting, shopping, and traffic. [Officials] want some people to catch the disease and die. In this scenario, there is no more virus and some people will get better and finally, the chain of transmission will be cut…”

Dr. Masjedi added, “My last words are the number of fatalities that are announced by the T.V. is not even one-third of the true death toll. According to our knowledge from the Health Ministry and hospitals, [official] statistics are a lie… The real statistics are much higher than these figures. Many people are exposed to this disease. Be very careful.”

Read More:

Coronavirus in Iran; Shocking Speech by Dr. Behrouz Kalidari in Isfahan

Notably, on April 26, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) declared, “Over 35,800 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 298 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces.” The PMOI had tallied reports obtained by its supporters inside Iran.

However, the Iranian regime still downplays the real figure of mortalities. The mullahs truly pursue to reopen religious centers and mosques to take full political and financial advantages, which will lead to further spread of the deadly virus among citizens.

On April 26, the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani recently talked about 127 coronavirus-free areas. However, on the same day, the Counter Coronavirus Task Force announced there are approximately no free zones in the country. Instead, several provinces have witnessed the death toll soar by 20-60 percent.

“We have yet to surpass the peak of this illness and the COVID-19 Task Force Headquarters’ decision (to lift restrictions) does not mean we have reached the peak of this illness,” said Ali Nobakht, chair of the Health Committee in the Iranian Parliament on April 26.

Read More:

Iran’s Regime and the Peak of Executions in the Coronavirus Era

Iran: Hikes in Bread Prices Amid the Coronavirus Crisis