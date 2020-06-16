Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Suicide Spike in Iran Could Be a Sign of Uprising to Come

Suicide Spike in Iran Could Be a Sign of Uprising to Come

Iran: Coronavirus Situation in Torbat-e-Jam and Hamedan

Iran: Coronavirus Situation in Torbat-e-Jam and Hamedan

NCRI: Names 60 Protesters Wounded by Iran Regime in November Uprising

NCRI: Names 60 Protesters Wounded by Iran Regime in November Uprising

Anti-Regime Activities by MEK Supporters Across Iran

Anti-Regime Activities by MEK Supporters Across Iran

Who Is the New Head of Iran’s Prisons Organization?

Who Is the New Head of Iran’s Prisons Organization?

Former Lawmaker Admits Iran’s People Are Living in Desperation

Former Lawmaker Admits Iran’s People Are Living in Desperation

Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Iran Regime’s Confession of Defeat in Demonization Against the MEK

Iran Regime’s Confession of Defeat in Demonization Against the MEK

Iran: Social Consequences of Unbridled Poverty – Two Suicides in 24 Hours

Iran: Social Consequences of Unbridled Poverty – Two Suicides in 24 Hours

Previous Next
  • Suicide Spike in Iran Could Be a Sign of Uprising to Come
  • Iran: Coronavirus Situation in Torbat-e-Jam and Hamedan
  • NCRI: Names 60 Protesters Wounded by Iran Regime in November Uprising
  • Anti-Regime Activities by MEK Supporters Across Iran
  • Who Is the New Head of Iran’s Prisons Organization?
  • Former Lawmaker Admits Iran’s People Are Living in Desperation
  • Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria
  • Iran Regime’s Confession of Defeat in Demonization Against the MEK
  • Iran: Social Consequences of Unbridled Poverty – Two Suicides in 24 Hours

News

Iran: Rice Price Rises Dramatically

Details
Published: Tuesday, 16 June 2020
A strong revolt is looming on the horizon of Iran as the regime increases economic pressures on the people.

On June 15, Iran’s state-run media reported that the rice price has skyrocketed in recent weeks. “Rice, being the main dish for many Iranians, saw prices rise in the weeks following the holy month of Ramadan.

The price rise began with imported rice, mainly exported to Iran from the Indian subcontinent, and continued with domestic rice,” the Eghtesad News website wrote.

According to the rates announced by the Consumers and Producers Protection Organization [CCPO], over the past month, the price of Iranian rice has increased about 15 cents per kilogram and the price of imported rice, including Pakistani-Indian and Thai rice, increased at least 16.6 cents per kilogram. However, eyewitnesses and field observations from the markets and rice sales centers in the Iranian capital Tehran say the price hikes are far higher.

Based on its statistics, the CCPO announced that about a month ago Pakistan's Basmati rice was sold at an average price of 66 cents per kilogram. However, this type of rice was sold at an average of 70 to 85 cents per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of a variety of Indian rice has reached an average of about 45 cents per kilogram.

It is worth noting that the price of domestic rice has increased by an average of 15 cents per kilogram prior to Iran’s harvest season. In reality, Iran’s rice productions have been hampered by the price shock after Ramadan and the increase in the average price of foreign rice.

The CCPO, as one of the authorities involved in determining and announcing the prices of essential goods, registered the prices of various types of Iranian rice from $0.85 to $1.30 per kilogram in April. However, according to the same organization, the price of each kilogram of domestic rice reached $0.90 to $1.40 per kilogram on the first day of June. Also, on June 14, the CCPO announced the price of each kilogram of various types of domestic rice at $0.92 to $1.40 per kilogram.

“Referring to some supply centers of Iranian rice in Tehran, the price of consumed domestic rice, such as Tarom and all kinds of domestic rice, is about $1.40 to $1.83 per kilogram. Also, imported rice, including highly popular brands such as Pakistani rice and Indian rice, can no longer be found in large stores,” according to a report wired by the Shahrvand news agency on June 14.

Notably, foreign rice, which has a lower price than Iranian brands, is welcomed by many in Iran’s lower and middle classes. However, each kilogram of foreign rice is sold at different prices, ranging from about $0.66 to $1.10. Of course, only where traces of these rice can still be found.

Mohammad Reza Kalami, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, explained the increasing price of rice. “Among 100 essential items, 41 have faced a price hike between one to five percent. For instance, the price of domestic rice has risen due to the end of the harvest season and the supply of rice last year, as well as the impact of change in the foreign exchange rate of imported rice against the price of Iranian rice,” he said.

Notably, on April 14, in the 2019 budget reported provided by the Audit chief Adel Azar, more than $4.8 billion of the $32-billion budget allocated to importing essential goods went missing.

In response to remarks made by Kalami, Abbas Ghobadi, head of the Market Regulation Headquarters, acknowledged that an adopted resolution is set to deter future price hikes. “The Foreign Currency Exchange Committee is tasked to facilitate purchasing rice with the previous dollar exchange rate,” Ghobadi claimed according to the mentioned resolution.

However, despite these reactions and comments, there is still no tangible result in the prices of Iranian and foreign rice at the market.

 

Read More:

Iranian Regime’s 40 Years of Lies and Deception 

 

On the other hand, rice sellers point out systematic corruption and a market based on brokerage. “This price hike should be sought in techniques of brokers, those who buy a brand of rice at the price of about $0.45 and go on to sell it to us in the market at a price of $1.15,” a rice seller said.

“Brokers also raise and lower the price of Iranian rice at dollar exchange rate … Currently, shopkeepers’ sales have decreased by more than 50 percent,” he added.

On the other hand, an official in the Agriculture Ministry attempted to cease the people’s concerns about the rising prices of rice. “About 2.5 million tons of rice, equivalent to 83 percent of the country's needs this year, will be provided for,” said Aziz Karimi, director-general of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Office of Cereals and Basic Products.

However, besides comments by rice retailers and determining the role of brokers in determining the price of rice, it seems that the systematic mafia that dominates all of Iran’s industrial and agricultural sectors are depriving the Iranian people from basic necessities. In this respect, in recent months the regime has silently increased the price of bread and electricity. Previously, the administration Iranian regime President Hassan Rouhani announced a gasoline price hikes off in November 2019, all under the supervision of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response to the gas price hikes, hundreds of thousands of Iranian citizens flooded the streets in protests. However, the regime launched a brutal crackdown against empty-handed protesters. As a result, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), along with the state security forces, killed at least 1,500 demonstrators with snipers, heavy machine guns, armored vehicles, and helicopters. The fate of over 12,000 detainees remains still unclear.

In this regard, the Iranian regime faces a massive budget deficit and is scrambling to compensate for it at the expense of ordinary people. Meanwhile, it is possible that public ire will ignite at any moment. Officials are frequently warning about the next round of protests. However, regime authorities have been stuck in a tough dilemma, which will definitely be the end to their detriment.

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Human Rights

Swiss Gov Has A Moral Obligation to Pursue Assassins of Prof. Kazem Rajavi

On April 24, 1990, a terror squad of the Iranian regime targeted a prominent dissident, Prof. Kazem Rajavi, in public in Geneva. Prof. Rajavi was the elder brother of the...
Read more

Lawmaker Fears Iran Protests Death Toll Will Be Announced at UN Human Rights Council

The November 2019 uprising in Iran began on 15 November in protest to rising gasoline prices. The protests quickly spread to more than 191 cities. More than 1,500 people were killed...
Read more

Iranian Regime’s Fear of Announcing Death Toll From November 2019 Protests

Finally, after six months of secrecy and downplaying the statistics of those who lost their lives in the November 2019 Iran protests, and the Iranian regime’s promises to give the real...
Read more

Middle East

Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Every day that goes by, the Iranian regime’s dominance in counties which it sought to turn into centers for “confronting the global imperialism” is fading more and more. Despite the fact...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Fears Impending Syria Sanctions

Major US sanctions will be imposed on the Syrian regime in the middle of this month. The sanctions imposed under the 'Caesar's Law' serve as part of a campaign of...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Continues to Meddle in Palestinian Affairs Under the Banner of Quds Day

Every year on the last Friday in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, under the banner of the Qods Day, the Iranian regime pretends that it is defending the Palestinian people...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Anti-Regime Activities by MEK Supporters Across Iran

In recent days, defiant youth and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) have put up thousands of posters across the country, bearing the messages of the Iranian Resistance umbrella group...
Read more

Iran Regime’s Confession of Defeat in Demonization Against the MEK

Demonization against the main Iranian opposition group People’s Mojahedin (MEK) and other opponents of the Iranian regime has always been going on since the beginning of the regime’s rule. Demonization in...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on 50,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition movement, issued a statement to mark the devastating news that over 50,000 people have now died from coronavirus in Iran. That statement, issued...
Read more

Women

Coronavirus: Iran’s Women Heads of Households Face Double Deprivation

One of the most downtrodden and oppressed sections by the Iranian regime are women heads of households, who, according to a member of the regime’s parliament, number more than 5...
Read more

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
Read more

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Insider

NCRI: Names 60 Protesters Wounded by Iran Regime in November Uprising

The Iranian opposition coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has obtained and published the names of 60 people injured during the Iranian Regime’s brutal crackdown on the nationwide uprising over the gas price...
Read more

Protests Over Water Shortages in Iran

Residents of the Gheyzanieh district near Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, held another protest on Monday over severe water shortages that are threatening people’s lives, especially when the heat is excruciating and...
Read more

Iran, the Killings in the 2019 November Protests and the Consequences for the Regime

One of the issues that Iran’s regime is facing with it daily is the fate and the numbers of the people who were killed in the November 2019 protests. The regime...
Read more

Most Visited

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN