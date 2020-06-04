Health Authorities Issue Contradictory Remarks on Iran’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Details Published: Thursday, 04 June 2020

During his remarks in Khorasan Razavi province, northeastern Iran, on June 1, the Iranian regime’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki praised his government’s response to the novel coronavirus.

This publicity stunt took place while even other health officials like Kianoush Jahanpour, the ministry spokesperson, confirmed that the country has been swept by the second wave of the coronavirus. Simultaneously, Namaki once again laid blame on the residents of Mashhad city, Khorasan Razavi’s capital, for not observation social distancing.

Like his superiors, Namaki criticized “enemies” and attempted to dupe the society with baseless claims. “All enemies of the Islamic Republic were waiting for its collapse after the coronavirus outbreak but they themselves were entangled in a deep quagmire,” the state-run Fars news agency quoted him as saying on June 2.

Namaki also claimed that all the regime’s “success and honor” was achieved while the country is under “the harshest U.S. sanctions.” However, he intentionally neglected that his government rejected all international humanitarian aids, including expelling a team of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and their equipment for building a 48-bed field hospital, as well as rejecting the U.S. medical aids.

Furthermore, he has forgotten that the regime’s malign and provocative activities led the international community to cut Iran’s incoming sources. Activities such as illicit nuclear bomb-making programs, arming and funding fundamentalist groups like Lebanese Hezbollah in the Middle East, and ballistic missile projects, still continue to this day and have imposed further repercussions on the Iranian people’s livelihood.

Also, Namaki’s deputy Qassem Janbabaei ironically endeavored to draw a brilliant image of the regime’s function in the health and therapeutic sectors. He claimed that the mullahs have left a record better than the United States and European countries.

These claims have been raised while the government wasn’t even able to protect the country’s healthcare staff. For instance, on May 29, Janbabaei himself acknowledged, “Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, around 10,000 medical staff have been infected with the coronavirus and a number of them lost their lives,” according to the state-run Entekhab news agency.

Moreover, the “brilliant decision” of the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani to reopen crowded centers and resume financial activities have contributed to the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. On June 2, Jahanpour announced that the country’s medical centers have tracked 3,117 new cases in 24 hours alone.

Last time the country had experienced diagnosing more than 3,000 new cases in 24 hours was in late March, according to official reports. However, authorities’ mismanagement and profiteering policies led the society to a greater health crisis. Since April 12, they sent millions of people back to contaminated workplaces and factories with the coronavirus to coverup their inability to provide essential supplies for citizens.

In this respect, the country is entangled in the coronavirus quagmire again and many more citizens are falling victim to the mullahs’ incompetence. According to the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), more than 48,800 Iranians have lost their lives in 324 cities across all of Iran’s 31 provinces as of Tuesday, June 2.

