News : Middle East Iran’s Supreme Leader Continues to Meddle in Palestinian Affairs Under the Banner of Quds Day

Details Published: Saturday, 23 May 2020

Every year on the last Friday in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan,

under the banner of the Qods Day, the Iranian regime pretends that it is defending the Palestinian people and the regime’s Velayat-e-Faqih (Supreme Leader) shows himself as the rescuer of the Palestinians, while everybody knows that the main actor who destabilizes the situation in that region is the regime itself. By creating crises, it tries to turn the pick of the arrow to other places to hide the center of the crisis.

Iran’s Supreme leader while insulting Yasser Arafat, the historic leader of the Palestinian people, continued his years of betrayal, backstabbing, division, and conspiracy to assassinate Yasser Arafat. Khamenei said: “Negotiations with the United States and other western governments, and negotiations with useless international groups, were bitter, unsuccessful experiences for Palestine. Holding out an olive branch at the United Nations General Assembly had no result other than the injurious Oslo Accord, and it led to the eye-opening fate of Yasser Arafat.”

Khamenei then spoke openly about intervening in the countries of the region through the regime's proxies and providing them weapons:

“The dawn of the Islamic Revolution in Iran opened up a new chapter in the struggle for Palestine… The emergence of the faithful, young, self-sacrificing force of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the formation of highly-motivated groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad within the Palestinian borders unsettled and alarmed not only the Zionist ringleaders but also the U.S. and other aggressive western powers.

“One day we concluded that the Palestinian fighters had piety, pride, and courage and their only problem was that they had no weapons in their hands. With divine guidance and assistance, we planned, and the result was that the balance of power was transformed in Palestine, and today Gaza can stand against the aggression of the Zionist enemy and defeat it.

“Nevertheless, the arena of struggle is volatile and full of dangers. It requires constant vigilance, and the objective of this struggle is very important, fateful, and vital. Any kind of negligence, inattention, or mistakes in fundamental calculations will inflict heavy damage.

Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Velayat-e-Faqih, and the godfather of the ISIS, the murderer of half a million Syrians and other victims of the regime’s proxy wars in the region, said in a ridiculous projection in another part of his speech:

“Today, the world is counting one by one every victim of the coronavirus across the globe, but nobody has asked who is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of martyrdoms, imprisonments, and disappearances in countries where the U.S. and Europe have waged wars.

“Who is responsible for all the unlawful bloodshed in Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and other countries? Who is responsible for all these crimes and for the occupation, destruction, and oppression in Palestine?

“Staging civil wars in Syria, the military siege and constant killings in Yemen, the assassinations, the destruction, the creation of ISIS in Iraq and other similar things in some other countries in the region are all machinations to divert the attention of the resistance front and to provide opportunities for the Zionist regime. Some Muslim politicians knowingly, and some others unknowingly, have contributed to these machinations of the enemy.”

In the end, Khamenei while confessing and complaining about the strategic blow from the death of Qassem Soleimani, who was his IRGC Qods Force commander in his proxy wars and wide-spreading the regime’s terror, said: “In the end, I would like to remind all dear viewers and listeners that this year's Quds Day is the first Quds day in which our dear Qasem Soleimani is not present.”

