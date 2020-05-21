We Granted $20-30 Billion to Syria– Iranian Lawmaker Said

Details Published: Thursday, 21 May 2020

On May 2020, the state-run Etemad Online website quoted the former head of the Security Commission in the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh about the Iranian regime’s generous charity to its criminal ally Bashar al-Assad. “We might have granted $20-30 billion to Syria,” Falahatpisheh said.

Falahatpisheh’s remarks were said in March, however, Etemad Online published them on Wednesday. This issue raised the question about the reason for the delay. Obviously, these words show an objection among Iranian officials against the supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s policy for preserving Bashar al-Assad in power at all the costs. In this respect, the publication of these objections may be referred to as the debilitation of Khamenei’s power and authority in Iran.

“Several people said that I imposed expenditure [to the state] when I went to Syria. However, I repeat that we might have granted $20-30 billion to Syria and the money of [Iranian] nation is spent there,” Falahatpisheh added.

The former lawmaker also criticized the regime’s economic mismanagement addressing the gasoline price hikes in November. “How many thousands of economic problems do we have in the country? We gain $12 million by increasing the fuel price. We can give $12 million to different provinces to resolve their problems, which we obtain from the revenue of raising gasoline prices and selling surplus consumption. This is the income of only one department,” Falahatpisheh told Etemad Online.

He also highlighted the regime’s failure in oil sales. On May 14, Reuters reported “Exports averaged 70,000 barrels per day in April, down from 287,000 BPD in March according to Kpler, which tracks the flows.”

In this respect, Falahatpisheh said, “The share of oil sale is one-fourth of taxes. This means that the people are practically running the country, which lies in a sea of oil. There is enough budget for resolving economic problems if we consider the details. Of course, the budget should not be spent on deviation sectors.”

Regarding the valueless role of the Parliament in the theocratic regime Falahatpisheh said, “The speaker [Ali Larijani] participated in several decision-making institutions as a member of the Parliament. However, Larijani was not actually an MP. In fact, he represented the interests of those institutions. Particularly, he was a representative of the Supreme National Security Council. He was sometimes the representative of the three branches of power.”

“A truth may be inverted in every closed session of the Majlis,” Falahatpisheh said.

Notably, since the Syrian people’s protests in 2011, the mullahs supported the Assad dictatorship with manpower, money, weapon, and facilities. In this context, the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force has played a key role in aiding the Syrian government in the crackdown on Syrian protesters, which led to the death of hundreds of thousands of innocent people, ruining hundreds of towns and counties, and displacing of several millions of Syrians.

Additionally, Iranian officials sent several oil shipments to Syria in parallel with raising gasoline prices in Iran. On the other hand, on May 20, the Majlis passed a bill that increased the country’s budget by a factor of four in the latest hours of the tenth Parliament’s tenure. This took place while ordinary people face vast poverty and are becoming poorer.

“In the past four years of the tenth Majlis, the budget of our defense industry increased by a factor of four,” said Reza Talaei-Nik, deputy defense minister for legal and parliamentary affairs, in the session.