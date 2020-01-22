Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Maryam Rajavi Message to UK Politicians

Iran: A Crisis Over the Share of Power and Wealth in Face of the So-Called Election

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

What Khamenei Didn’t Say at the Friday Prayers

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

News

Masked Gunmen Kill Local Commander of Iran’s Security Forces

Published: Wednesday, 22 January 2020
The Khuzestan network, affiliated with the Iranian state TV, reported that Abdolhossein Mojaddami was a member of the Quds Force, the exterritorial force of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran in Syria and close to Qassem Suleimani.

By: Associated Press

Masked gunmen on Wednesday ambushed and killed the local commander of a paramilitary security force in southwestern Iran, an associate of Iran's top general recently killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad, the official IRNA news agency reported,”

The slain commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, headed the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of the Revolutionary Guard used for internal security and other tasks, in the town of Darkhoein. He was gunned down in front of his home in the town in the country's oil-rich Khuzestan province.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle, armed with an assault rifle and a hunting rifle, ambushed Mojaddami, IRNA reported. Other Iranian media said the gunmen's faces were covered with masks and that four shots were fired.

The case is under investigation and a motive was not immediately clear, but Basij units had been involved in violent clashes with demonstrators in the area in November in which many protesters were injured and killed. Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people were killed in the unrest across the country, though Iran has not announced a death toll.

Mojaddami's killing is seen another blow to the Revolutionary Guard, following the death of top general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. Mojaddami was described by IRNA as an associated of Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds forces, the foreign wing of the Guard.

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Human Rights

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

Three days after hiding the truth about the reason for the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, finally under international pressure, the Iranian government was forced to speak about the real reason for the crash -...
Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Middle East

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Message to UK Politicians

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, sent a message to a parliamentary conference in Britain on Tuesday, regarding supporting the Iran uprising and a decisive policy on Iran,...
Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

In late December, the leader of the Iranian opposition, and the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of  Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, gave a speech at Ashraf-3, Albania, on...
Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the...
Women

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Insider

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
The Message of Four-Day Protests in 19 Iran Provinces

The resumption of anti-regime protests by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and other cities in 19 provinces for four days earlier this week, made it palpably clear that subsequent to...
MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed 176 passengers and crew, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of...
