Dozens of Detainees of the November Protests Have Died in Iran’s Prisons

Details Published: Sunday, 09 February 2020

Dozens of detainees of the November protests reportedly have died under torture or under physical and psychological pressure in Iran.

Following the November protests in Iran, more than 12,000 protesters were detained by security forces and special units and transferred to various prisons. The arrests continued in the following days, and a large number of participants in the mourning ceremony held 40 days later were arrested by security forces in various cities, including Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, Behbahan, Tabriz, Mahshahr, Javanrood, Qale Hassan Khan and other areas.

At the 40th-day ceremony of Pooya Bakhtiari in Behesht-e-Sakineh cemetery of Karaj, a number of civil activists and journalists attending the event were arrested by security forces. Pouya Bakhtiari was shot and killed by security forces in Karaj’s Mehrshahr District on 16 November 2019.

The Special Forces used helicopters and Anti-riot Police Water Cannon Truck to arrest and control the participants.

Manouchehr Bakhtiari and Nahid Shirpisheh, Pouya Bakhtiari's parents, were also arrested on 23 December, three days before the 40th-day ceremony of their child, along with other family members, in their home in Karaj by Ministry of Intelligence officials.

Iran’s judiciary has so far provided no statistics on the number of deaths and the detainees. Despite the authorities' utter silence over the number of detainees and the deaths, reports from various sources suggest that at least 15 of those detained have so far died under torture by security officials. The families of the killed under torture have reported that the bodies of their family members have clear signs of beatings and torture.

Silence and ignorance of the numbers and situation of detainees and the death toll of the November uprising are the new impetus for the authorities to put more pressure on the detainees.

The judicial authorities have refused to provide any figures for the number of the detainees and deaths, to give the executioners a free hand to exert any physical or psychological pressure on the detainees.

The families of those detained during the nationwide protests have not received any information about the status of their loved ones at the judicial centers. Officials have made it clear to them: We can hold them at any time that we want in prison even 10 years or execute them, you don’t have the right to object.

The bodies of some of the detainees were found in various places a few days after their arrest, and some of them committed suicide shortly after being released from prison because of mental and physical pressure.

Nader Rezai Abataf, a detainee in Kermanshah, died in prison under torture.

The lifeless bodies of Hashem Moradi, Ershad Rahmanian and Khaled Rashidi, who were detained in the November protests in Javanrood, were found days after their arrests on the outskirts of Javanrood.

Hamid Nazari, who was arrested during the November protests, died of a stroke 24 hours after his release. His family has insisted he had no heart diseases and that he had been given drugs in prison.

Sajjad Ismaili, a 27-year-old resident of West Ivan in Ilam province, was arrested on 16 November by the intelligence agency. The lifeless body of Sajjad was handed over to his family on 30 November 2019.

Morad Ali Hosseini was arrested in Ghaleh Hassan Khan in western Tehran in November, and police announced to his family in January that his body had been found in Baghe Shahriar.

Halima Samiri was arrested during the November protests in Abadan and was found dead in front of her home a few days later; relatives have claimed that the signs of beatings were visible on her body.

Kaveh Visani, from the Khamesan village-Kamyaran restrict, who was arrested in November by security forces in Sanandaj, died under torture.

The body was found in "Babariz" on the outskirts of Sanandaj on 6 December 2019, with traces of torture and bruises.

Hamid Sheikhani was arrested and tortured by security forces on the first day of November protests in the Taleghani town of Bandar Abbas and died because of this too.

Qasim Bavi, one of the detainees of the November protests in Ahvaz who suffered from mental disorders as a result of torture at the time of his arrest, committed suicide a few days after his release under severe psychological pressure.

Siamak Momeni was transferred on 25 January to a hospital from Tehran's Grand Prison after a suicide attempt because of a 10-year sentence.

Once again, the Iranian authorities and the Supreme leader committed an inhumane crime and while brutally torturing the prisoners, they killed them in the hope of spreading fear in society to prevent any further protests. It is important and necessary that the families of the victims and the people highlight these crimes to stop this regime.