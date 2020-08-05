Iran: MEK Reports on Strikes

Details Published: Wednesday, 05 August 2020

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) have recently reported on some major strikes by employees of Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industry.

The striking workers, who are in various parts of the country, went on strike over delayed wages and pension payments.

These are the strikes that the MEK reported on:

August 2: workers of the South Pars gas project in Kangan went on strike over unpaid wages workers of Phase 14 of the South Pars natural gas project went on strike in Asaluyeh workers in the Abadan refinery in Abadan continued a strike over low wages

August 1: workers at the Parsian petrochemical refinery in the city of Lamerd, Fars workers in Abadan and Mahshahr, Khuzestan workers at the heavy crude oil refinery in Qeshm, Hormozgan workers at phases 22 and 24 of the South Pars gas project in Kangan, Bushehr, who demanded their delayed paychecks



The workers also had a number of other reasons to protest, including unsafe working conditions and not having appropriate safety equipment.

This is not the first worker’s strike that the MEK reported on. Last Wednesday, workers at the North Azadegan oil field went on strike over low wages, delayed paychecks and pension payments, and a threat by the executive director about firing many employees.

The Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi said that she supported the striking workers, who have been oppressed for far too long and have every right to demand their wages and pensions.

She tweeted: “Hail to the workers of refineries in Abadan, Qeshm, Parsian, and Lamerd who have launched a strike to gain their rights. Iran’s oppressed workers are using strikes and protests to restore Iranian workers’ rights plundered by the mullahs’ inhuman regime”.

The MEK also reported on the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company strike, which continued on August 3 with a rally outside the governor’s office to demand the payment of their wages and the renewal of their medical insurance booklets. They have been on strike for 49 days.

The regime responded with extreme force, as they always have with protests at this site. Dozens of protesters have been arrested since 2018 and tortured into making false confessions on state TV. The MEK reports that this is a common tactic by the regime.

The MEK also reported on a strike in Arak by HEPCO heavy machinery factory employees on Sunday, which was the second day of the strike. They are seeking their overdue pay and more job security.

The MEK wrote: “No one should have to strike because the condition of their streets is so bad but because there is so much corruption when handling money by the regime key projects never take place. Officials of the mullahs’ regime are now warning of even greater protests and uprisings on the horizon, especially because of the failure to properly deal with the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran which has already killed over 81,000 people.”

The MEK is the true alternative to the mullahs' regime and will soon free the people of Iran.