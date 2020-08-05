Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Russia Extracts Gold from Varzaqan Mine, Northwest Iran

Iran Woman Executed on August 2

Iran’s Regime: God, Save Us From This New World

Iran Regime’s Demonizing Campaign of MEK

July 2020: Iran Executed One Person per Day

Iranian Oil and Gas Workers Launch New Round of Strikes

Protests Predicted in Iran

Maryam Rajavi Recent Statements on Strikes, Coronavirus, and Regime Terrorism

Iran’s Critical Situation, Regime’s Extreme Fear

Iran: MEK Reports on Strikes

Published: Wednesday, 05 August 2020
Azadegan north oil field, SW Iran: Workers of the Azadegan north oil field struck because they were offered low wages.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) have recently reported on some major strikes by employees of Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industry.

The striking workers, who are in various parts of the country, went on strike over delayed wages and pension payments.

These are the strikes that the MEK reported on:

  • August 2:
    • workers of the South Pars gas project in Kangan went on strike over unpaid wages
    • workers of Phase 14 of the South Pars natural gas project went on strike in Asaluyeh
    • workers in the Abadan refinery in Abadan continued a strike over low wages
  • August 1:
    • workers at the Parsian petrochemical refinery in the city of Lamerd, Fars
    • workers in Abadan and Mahshahr, Khuzestan
    • workers at the heavy crude oil refinery in Qeshm, Hormozgan
    • workers at phases 22 and 24 of the South Pars gas project in Kangan, Bushehr, who demanded their delayed paychecks

The workers also had a number of other reasons to protest, including unsafe working conditions and not having appropriate safety equipment.

This is not the first worker’s strike that the MEK reported on. Last Wednesday, workers at the North Azadegan oil field went on strike over low wages, delayed paychecks and pension payments, and a threat by the executive director about firing many employees.

The Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi said that she supported the striking workers, who have been oppressed for far too long and have every right to demand their wages and pensions.

 

Read More:

Iranian Oil and Gas Workers Launch New Round of Strikes

 

She tweeted: “Hail to the workers of refineries in Abadan, Qeshm, Parsian, and Lamerd who have launched a strike to gain their rights. Iran’s oppressed workers are using strikes and protests to restore Iranian workers’ rights plundered by the mullahs’ inhuman regime”.

The MEK also reported on the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company strike, which continued on August 3 with a rally outside the governor’s office to demand the payment of their wages and the renewal of their medical insurance booklets. They have been on strike for 49 days.

The regime responded with extreme force, as they always have with protests at this site. Dozens of protesters have been arrested since 2018 and tortured into making false confessions on state TV. The MEK reports that this is a common tactic by the regime.

The MEK also reported on a strike in Arak by HEPCO heavy machinery factory employees on Sunday, which was the second day of the strike. They are seeking their overdue pay and more job security.

The MEK wrote: “No one should have to strike because the condition of their streets is so bad but because there is so much corruption when handling money by the regime key projects never take place. Officials of the mullahs’ regime are now warning of even greater protests and uprisings on the horizon, especially because of the failure to properly deal with the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran which has already killed over 81,000 people.”

The MEK is the true alternative to the mullahs’ regime and will soon free the people of Iran.

Nuclear - Terrorism

NCRI Calls for Extra Controlling of Iran Nuclear Program

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) called on Tuesday for United Nations Security Council resolutions to be reinstated against Iran and for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)...
Iran’s Bluff of Exiting the Nuclear NPT

The uprising of the Iranian people and the rebel youth in November not only set the stage for a new cycle of developments but also had a significant impact on...
Iran's Concerns About the Nuclear Deal’s Dispute Mechanism 

In recent months and following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which is also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian officials were hoping to blackmail other signatories of the accord to offer economic privileges. The Iranian government has made genuine efforts to persuade France, Germany, and the...
Human Rights

July 2020: Iran Executed One Person per Day

July witnessed ongoing human rights violations by the regime, with an average of one person executed each day and the horrendous suppression of individual freedoms, especially against prisoners and religious...
Iran Sentences Kurdish Woman to Prison

The Iranian regime has sentenced a Kurdish-Iranian woman to prison and lashes for taking part in the November 2019 nationwide protests. Fatemeh Davand was sentenced to five years and five months...
Second Day of NCRI’s “Free Iran Global Summit”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held the second of its series of “Free Iran Global Summit” events on July 19, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s...
Middle East

Why Does the Iranian Regime Fear US-Iraq Talks?

When Qassem Soleimani was killed by the United States near Baghdad airport in January 2020, it was concluded that the course of events promised an end to the interference of...
Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Every day that goes by, the Iranian regime’s dominance in counties which it sought to turn into centers for “confronting the global imperialism” is fading more and more. Despite the fact...
Iran’s Regime Fears Impending Syria Sanctions

Major US sanctions will be imposed on the Syrian regime in the middle of this month. The sanctions imposed under the 'Caesar's Law' serve as part of a campaign of...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Iran Regime’s Demonizing Campaign of MEK

The Iranian Regime’s disinformation campaign against the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) is still considered an essential service amid the coronavirus pandemic, apparently. Two German media sources - Der Spiegel...
Maryam Rajavi Recent Statements on Strikes, Coronavirus, and Regime Terrorism

Over the past few days, Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi has made several statements on a variety of topics and we are providing a summary of these. Strikes On August 1, Maryam...
How the MEK Support in Iran Was Shown Last Week

The Iranian Resistance held its Free Iran Global Summit 2020 online earlier this month, with over 30,000 participants from 102 countries, including Iran, despite the limited internet access there. All the...
Women

Iran Woman Executed on August 2

The Iranian regime executed a young woman on Sunday, August 2, the state-run press reported on Tuesday, which brings the total number of women executed since 2013, when President Hassan...
27 Iranian Agencies Tasked With Enforcing Hijab

The Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has published a study into the suppression of Iranian women, entitled “A network of 27 state agencies suppresses...
Iran – The Women’s Ward of Ahvaz’s Sepidar Prison: Women Commit Suicide to Die or Rest for a Few Days

Sepidar Prison, in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, is one of the dreaded prisons of the Iranian regime, which is facing dire conditions, and for this reason, during the coronavirus...
Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Insider

Iranian Oil and Gas Workers Launch New Round of Strikes

Iran is becoming more isolated day after day as a result of the mullahs’ mismanagement and costly foreign policies. Furthermore, the regime’s terrible decisions have left many people in poverty and...
Protests Predicted in Iran

In July, many disparate groups of Iranians took to the streets in protest, but the current conditions in Iran mean that widespread and nationwide protests are coming, sooner than the...
Iran’s Critical Situation, Regime’s Extreme Fear

Qaraei Moghaddam, a sociologist of Iran’s government, in an interview with Setareh Sobh on 1 August said: “I’m for many years the spokesman of the police think tank. I have worked...
Bus drivers of Urmia went on strike on 3 August 2020, expressing their anger about the non-payment of their wages.
Protests Predicted in Iran

In July, many disparate groups of Iranians took to the streets in protest, but the…

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Estimating Support for the...

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Rubio asks for Justice...

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN