Who Is the New Head of Iran’s Prisons Organization?

On June 9, the Iranian regime’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced the appointment of Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi, former deputy of Tehran’s Judiciary, as the new head of Iran’s Prisons Organization. Who is Haj-Mohammadi and what are his specialties?

In Iran, the people know the Judiciary as a defining symbol of the regime’s unjust measures. Since the beginning of the mullahs’ rule, this oppressive apparatus has heralded nothing but execution, torture, and imprisonment. Regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini and the current supreme leader Ali Khamenei has used this system as a means to quell any opposite voice and intimidate society.

During the first decade of the Islamic Republic, Khomeini’s hooligans and thugs committed horrible crimes against political dissidents in the streets and jails. In the 1980s they tortured hundreds of thousands of protesters who sought freedom and justice.

Khomeini’s officials issued death sentences for at least 120,000 despite having no judicial education. They rationalized their crimes under the banner of the “law of God” and “Sharia.” However, the Lord certainly did not create this universe to hurt humans.

For instance, Iran’s current judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi sentenced many teenagers and juveniles to death in the 1980s while he was merely in his twenties himself. Later, in 1988, Khomeini appointed him as a member of the “Death Commission,” a group charged with literally executing political prisoners across the country.

According to Reza Malek, a former deputy of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the regime massacred 33,750 political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in the summer of 1988 alone. Most of the victims were members and supporters of the main Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Raisi, along with former Justice Minister Mostafa Pour-Mohammadi, played a crucial role in the mass killing of dissidents.

In the 2017 presidential campaign, regime president Hassan Rouhani blamed Raisi for his notorious history. “Our people do not want those who only know execution and prison over the past 38 years,” Rouhani said.

However, Khamenei rewarded Raisi by appointing him as the regime’s highest-ranking judicial official. He was also in the supreme leader’s inner circle and was heading the Astan-e Quds Razavi, one of the pillars of Khamenei’s economic empire. Placing this criminal on to head the regime’s judiciary shows how the mullahs’ respects human rights principles.

In this respect, Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi is another criminal who enjoys Raisi’s trust to oversee the regime’s prisons, considered as the most significant part of the regime’s oppressive policy to maintain a stronghold on the Iranian society.

Notably, in recent months, given the spread of the novel coronavirus, many prisoners have launched riots across the country and trampled the regime’s fictitious authority by fleeing its jails. Therefore, authorities intend to reestablish their humiliated hegemony by redoubling pressures on inmates.

On the other hand, Haj-Mohammadi was the interrogator of several officials, including former MP Mahmoud Sadeghi, former first vice-president Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, Mashaei’s deputy Hamid Baghaei, and Fatemeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, the daughter of former regime president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. He was also Tehran’s notorious Evin prison prosecutor.

In April 2018, a social media account close to former regime president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad revealed, “Haj-Mohammadi as the interrogator of Mashaei’s case had asked Mashaei to commit to not speaking out against the judiciary if he was released. However, the request was rejected by Mashaei.”

Caption: Haj-Mohammadi had asked Mashaei to make a commitment that he would not speak out against the regime’s judiciary

Haj-Mohammadi’s service in quelling the regime’s domestic opponents contributed to him being identified as the regime’s “Exemplary Judge” in 2018. In June 2019, he asked Tehran’s citizens to spy each other. As the caretaker of Tehran’s court, Haj-Mohammadi announced a phone number and encouraged Tehrani residents to inform him about citizens who do not obey the regime’s Hijab law, even in their cars.

He also demanded the people to report the case of Hijab violations, holding mixed-sex dance celebration in restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, halls, gardens. Haj-Mohammadi announced that he will personally pursue these cases, which prompted severe reaction on social media leading to the suspension of the Instagram account of Tehran’s “Ershad Court.”

Following the recent appointments of Raisi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the appointment of Haj-Mohammadi exposes Khamenei’s intensive need for purging his regime from commentators. Khamenei previously declared his purpose for the establishment of a “young and hezbollahi administration.” He described such a government, which acts as the criminal commander of IRGC’s Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, can rescue the mullahs’ regime from the collapse. However, the Iranian people have frequently declared that they don’t want religious fascism any more. “Reformists, Hardliners, the game is over,” is a popular slogan that people chant regularly in their demonstrations.