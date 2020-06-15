Iran: Coronavirus Situation in Torbat-e-Jam and Hamedan

Details Published: Monday, 15 June 2020

“From yesterday to today, we have identified 2,472 new patients with COVID-19 across the country based on definitive diagnostic criteria and 864 of whom were hospitalized,” said the Iranian regime’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on June 14.

The official figures come while local reports indicate that the actual situation is much worse. Notably, the Iranian regime has a notorious record of providing fake details about the coronavirus outbreak, which led the country to a major health calamity. Additionally, according to scattered remarks by health experts and state media outlets, Iran has tracked a record in the spike of the novel coronavirus victims.

According to the president of Torbat-e-Jam Medical Sciences University Mohammad Afkar the situation in Torbat-e-Jam county, in Khorasan Province, is critical. On Sunday, June 14, Afkar told the state-run ISNA news agency, “Forty of the city's medical staff were infected with the coronavirus in the first wave, and ten others have recently contracted the disease.”

"Unfortunately, on Saturday night, we had a very bad and crowded night in Torbat-e-Jam Hospital. The infectious department was completely filled, and we had to activate the support departments that we had planned for such a situation," he said.

Afkar also continued, “The reason for this overcrowding is that the patients of Taybad and Bakharz cities were also overflowed in Torbat-e-Jam, which made the capacity of our hospital to be full.”

“The number of hospital beds in Torbat-e-Jam is very low for a specific hospital for a region of 500,000. We currently have 190 active beds in the city while we should have at least 450 active beds for a 500,000-seat area," he added.

On the other hand, on Saturday, June 13, another doctor from Hamedan said in a report, "The Coronavirus statistics are on the rise in Hamedan. In the last two days, the admission rate of Sina Hospital in Hamedan has increased so much that the capacity of the hospital has been filled. After admission, some Coronavirus patients were transferred to Besat or Beheshti hospitals due to lack of capacity.”

“In the health networks of Hamedan, an order has been given to reduce the coronavirus testing in order to show the COVID-19 statistics to be less. Be careful of yourself and your family. The regime did not and does not care about us," a local resident reported.

Notably, according to the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the coronavirus victims exceeded 51,800 as of Sunday, June 14 while the official death count declared by the regime stands at 8,837. Popular reports tallied by the PMOI/MEK declare that at least 4,230 people have lost their lives in Khuzestan province. In this context, Khuzestan is ranked the second worst-hit province by the coronavirus. This organization also announced more than 1,325 Iranian citizens have died of the COVID-19 in Hamedan.