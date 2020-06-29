News : Insider Iran Regime Terrified of New Uprising So Cracking Down on Protesters

The Iranian regime is terrified that ongoing protests will result in a new nationwide uprising, somewhat like those seen in November 2019 and January 2020,

so they have resorted to arresting young people en-masse and sentencing protesters to long prison terms or death sentences in order to create an oppressive atmosphere.

Regime officials are particularly concerned about the anti-regime activities of “Resistance Units”, which are linked to the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Isfahan judiciary chief Mohammad Reza Habibi said during Friday prayers that the regime would take “firm action” against MEK operatives, as happened in 2009, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Fars news agency quoted him as saying: “Today, we have 8,000 cases from the abovementioned events that have been finalized and it has been proven that those accused are guilty of mofsed-e-filarz (corruption on earth).”

While he has not explicitly mentioned execution, that is the punishment for corruption on Earth, according to the regime’s laws.

Elsewhere in Isfahan, the public prosecutor for the cities of Shahinshahr and Meymeh, Nasreddin Salehi, said that the death sentences and prison terms for the leaders of the November 2019 uprising will be carried out. He said that those who revealed what was really happening in Iran, which he described as “publishing lies”, would face fines or up to two years in prison or both, while those who destroyed public property would face harsher sentences.

Just before these remarks were made, political prisoners Amir Hossein Moradi, 26, Saied Tamjidi, 28, and Mohammad Rajabi, 26, were arrested, tortured, and sentenced to death for their roles in the November 2019 uprising, with international human rights organizations groups warning that their executions are imminent. In addition, thousands of young people across the country were arrested or summoned and threatened by the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

The Iranian Resistance has called on the United Nations Secretary-General, the Human Rights Council and Commissioner, and relevant special rapporteurs, as well as international human rights groups, to take immediate action to save political prisoners in Iran from the noose.

Meanwhile, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), called for an international fact-finding mission to visit Iran’s prisons and meet inmates.

She tweeted: “I urge the international community, especially the United Nations Secretary-General and other Human Rights organizations to intervene immediately to stop the executions, secure the release of the prisoners, and prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe in prisons.”