Summary of Iran Protests in July 2020

As the coronavirus expanded and the economic situation of the society became more complicated last month, different strata started protesting, gathering, and striking. In July 2020, some 237 protest movements were formed in 85 cities in 26 provinces. The average number of protests was eight per day.

The statistics of the protests of different strata are as follows

Workers: 122 cases in 54 cities

Retirees: 15 cases in 12 cities

Farmers: 6 cases in 5 cities

Academics: 5 cases in 2 cities

Tradespeople: 3 cases in 2 cities

Students: 2 cases in 1 city

Creditors: 1 case in 1 city

Other strata: 68 cases in 36 cities

Prisoners: 7 cases in 4 cities

Prisoners' hunger strike: 8 cases in 3 cities

Total protests: 237 cases in 85 cities and 26 provinces

Characteristics of protests

The characteristics of the protests in July 2020 are as follows:

A number of protests were organized. A number of protests are ongoing. For example, the protests of the workers of Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Complex took place regularly throughout the month.

The number of cities and provinces involved in the protests have increased compared to the previous month. This month, there were 85 cities in 26 provinces, and last month, there were 72 cities in 24 provinces.

Workers

Workers staged 122 protests in 54 cities this month. Workers' protests due to non-receipt of arrears, non-premiums and other benefits, pay cuts, dismissal, job reductions, lack of job security, non-implementation of job classification plan, factory closure, company privatization, workplace demolition and non-implementation of the hard work law.

Many of the workers' protests this month have been ongoing. The strikes and rallies of the workers of the Haft Tapeh sugarcane complex, which started last month, have been held every day during this month. That is, it has continued from first July to 31 July.

During this month, workers in various categories protested one and sometimes several days. In this regard, the following categories can be mentioned:

Municipal workers (Srishabad, Bandar Khomeini, Iranshahr, Yasuj, Kut Abdullah, Islamabad Gharb, Lodab, Tabriz, Bandar Abbas, Marivan, Mehriz, Khorramshahr, Choubdeh, Deland, Manjil, Lali, Kalaleh, Saravan, Lushan, ‌ Dezful, Ahvaz, Behbahan)

Railway workers (Dorud, Zanjan, Gorgan)

Sugar factory workers (Torbat-e Jam, Fasa)

Cement factory workers (Karun, Lushan, Aladag, Tis, Traverse concrete)

Steelworkers (Khorramshahr)

Dam and water supply workers (Ilam, Kayson Company, Shafarood)

Drivers (Avaran Company, BRT Lines)

Metro workers (Tehran metro line 5 arrangements, Tabriz metro stations)

Wood Industry Workers (Iran Chouka, Asalem Wood Industries)

Automotive workers (Diar Khodro Company, Lent Machine)

Heavy Machinery Manufacturers (Hepco Arak)

Workers producing infrastructure (Azarab Arak)

Khorasan Sangan Steel Mining Industry Workers

Other workers are: personnel of North Azadegan oil field, workers of Damavand power plant, workers of Saveh butane gas factory, workers of Karun Agro-industry, workers of Zahedan railway industry company, workers of Qazvin Counter manufacturing, fired workers of Qazvin road administration, ‌ workers of ECO company, Workers of Chakad South Company, Damash Mineral Water Factory, Isfahan Tile Workers, Workers of Iran Publin Rasht Factories, Workers of Takestan Boiler Factory, Irrigation and Drainage Workers of Fars Province, Workers of Kermanshah Waste Recycling Units, Workers of Silkworm Breeding Company, Sabzevar Daily Wage Workers.

Retirees

During this month, retirees held 15 protests in 12 cities despite the coronavirus. Following the nationwide call, retirees from Khorramabad, Arak, Bojnourd, Ilam, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Kermanshah, Karaj, Tehran, and Tabriz protested their hard and poor situation, while they did not receive the minimum pension. Also, this month, retirees from the Tehran Bus Company, Rasht tobacco retirees, and Isfahan retirees gathered to protest their living conditions.

Farmers

During this month, farmers in five cities protested the water cut in orchards and agricultural fields, non-receipt of damages caused by the past floods, and the 100% increase in the costs in the water supply.

Academics

Academics had five protest movements in two cities to protest the non-receipt of arrears, non-change of employment status, and poor living conditions.

Tradespeople

The tradespeople had three protest movements in two cities to protest the instability of the market and the non-clearance of their goods from the country's customs.

Other strata

During this month, other deprived sections of society had 68 protest movements in 36 cities, the most important of which are as follows:

Widespread clashes between Behbahan youth and the regime's forces in protest of the poor economic situation

A few days gathering of the families of prisoners sentenced to death who were arrested during the uprising in 2017 in front of the Isfahan courthouse

People of Mortan village gather in front of IRGC base to protest the closure of village transportation routes

Isfahan firefighters gathered for several days to protest their living and working conditions

Gathering of high voltage substation operators in Kermanshah in protest of the change in job status

People of Souza town and Mosen village gather on Hormoz Island to protest the transfer of Souza town and Mosen village’s beach to a private company

The people of Bushehr clashed with the police who attacked people's houses to destroy them in one neighborhood

Owners of poultry shops in Sanandaj and Marivan gather to protest against rising chicken prices and reduced incomes

Youths of Yaser town clash in Omidieh town with police who shot and killed a young man, while trying to arrest another one

Tehran drivers and trucks gather for several days to protest not receiving facilities to fight Coronavirus

