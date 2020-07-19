Second Wave of Coronavirus, Iran Most Affected Country in Region

Details Published: Sunday, 19 July 2020

“To this day 25 million Iranians have contracted the novel coronavirus, and we need to assume 30 to 35 million are in danger of being infected by this virus,” Iranian regime President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged on Saturday.

“The number of people hospitalized in the future will be around twice the number we have witnessed in the past 150 days,” he added.

The second wave was much heavier than the first, said Iran’s deputy chief of staff of the anti-coronavirus headquarters in Tehran. The slap we receive from the second wave is more severe, he said.

A member of the University of Tehran's epidemiology committee acknowledged that the increase in cases and deaths was preventable. Early reopening led to an increase in disease.

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, announced on 17 July: "From yesterday to today, 17 July, based on definitive diagnostic criteria, 2,379 new patients with COVID-19 were identified in the country, of whom 1,852 were hospitalized.”

She confirmed that 183 people with coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours and that the number of victims of the disease in Iran had reached 13,791.

She added; The provinces of East Azerbaijan, Ilam, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Golestan, Mazandaran (Amol), Kerman and Fars are in a critical situation.

Iran ranks tenth in the world in terms of the number of patients and eighth in terms of the number of coronavirus victims and is the most affected country in the region by the coronavirus crisis.

In Mazandaran, the president of the University of Medical Sciences said: “Some 60 to 70% of the cities in the province are red. Admission of the hospitals is still increasing, with this trend that there may be no empty place for patients in the next few weeks.”

The spokesman of this university said: “There are currently 1,130 beds in public hospitals and 188 beds in private hospitals for coronavirus patients. . . 1,084 patients suspected of having coronavirus with acute respiratory problems are hospitalized and treated in university-affiliated hospitals.

In Mazandaran province, 13 cities of this province are in the red situation and once again the coronavirus restrictions have returned to this province.

The president of Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences pointed out that the number of people infected with the coronavirus has exceeded 1300.

The president of Babol University of Medical Sciences also expressed concern over the second wave of the virus, saying: "In the last two weeks, with the rise in the incidence of Covid-19 in Mazandaran, there has been a red alert."

Masoud Younesian, a member of the epidemiology committee of COVID-19 of Tehran Medical University, said; "The recent increase in the coronavirus infection and deaths in the country was predictable and preventable, with the early reopening of jobs and activities that were not necessary. . . . Led to increased disease transmission.”

Jalili Khoshnood, Coronavirus Deputy Chief of Staff, said: “The second wave was much heavier than the first. We have more critically ill and fatal patients. The kind of slap we get from the second wave is more severe. Maybe in Tehran, the quarantine will continue a few days or weeks so that we can control this second wave. We face two problems: a lack of hospital beds and a lack of medical staff. Our medical staff is often infected.”

The head of the country's medical system organization said: “To date, the medical and nursing community has had more than 5,000 patients, and including the service forces, the number of these patients reaches 10,000, and about 140 people lost their lives. Fatigue, burnout, and reduced ability of medical staff is one of the problems we face in hospitals.”

The capacity of Hazrat Ali Asghar Hospital and two other hospitals in Shiraz for coronavirus patients has been completed. The vice-chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences said: “If this situation continues, in the next two or three weeks we will have higher mortality rates.”

The president of Birjand University of Medical Sciences and Health Services said: “South Khorasan is in red alert and according to the latest assessments in terms of the number of respiratory patients hospitalized in relation to the population, it is the second province in the country after Fars province.”

The president of Lorestan University of Medical Sciences said: “We are witnessing the involvement and deaths of young people due to the coronavirus in the province. Unfortunately, the situation in the province is not good, out of a total of 338 samples sent to laboratories, 118 samples were positive. We have almost no non-red status in the province.”

On 17 July in the Free Iran global summit held online, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said about the coronavirus situation in Iran: “To date, the accelerating outbreak of the coronavirus has taken the lives of at least 72,000 people in Iran.

“I have repeatedly declared, on behalf of the Iranian Resistance, that the abnormal surging trend of the number of coronavirus victims in Iran is a product of the criminal policies of (the mullahs’ supreme leader, Ali) Khamenei and (his president, Hassan) Rouhani. The strategy of launching mass casualties as a barrier against the threat of an uprising and eventual overthrow is exactly designed to pacify and demoralize the Iranian society, rendering it hopeless and paralyzed.

“They sent people back to work without offering them any help in prevention and treatment. At the same time, they blame the people for the spread of the virus, claiming that they did not observe hygienic protocols.

“The regime’s officials say that the disease launched a surprise attack in the month of July. Nurses are falling like autumn leaves and at least 15,000 of the medical staff in Iran have been infected.”