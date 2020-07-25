A 300-Percent Increase in COVID-19 Patients in Mashhad

Details Published: Saturday, 25 July 2020

In an interview with the state-run IRNA news agency on July 24, the Iranian regime’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi admitted: “Within the last month, the number of coronavirus patients has increased by 300 percent.”

Simultaneously, he laid the responsibility for providing health equipment and items on the people. In fact, he once again tried to whitewash the regime’s crime about health facilities’ shortages and escape himself and his superiors from the consequences of this national health crisis.

“In such circumstances, all altruistic people in our country can take an effective step in preventing the spread of the coronavirus virus by donating a mask. Given the upcoming religious events, they can allocate their endowment to provide and distribute face masks,” IRNA quoted him as saying on July 24.

Earlier, in another interview with the state-run ILNA news agency, he had shed light on a part of the truth. “The number of coronavirus deaths has increased by 50 percent since February and March, all due to the actions and measures that we carried out in June and due to ending the lockdown,” ILNA quoted Harirchi as saying on July 22.

He also compared over 200 daily coronavirus fatalities with the 60 daily deaths during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and concluded that this number is much higher. “Currently, more than 20 percent of the country’s deaths are due to the novel coronavirus. Prior to this all other infectious illnesses accounted for less than 20 percent of deaths,” according to the state-run Aftab News on July 24.

Furthermore, Mohammad Hossein Bahreini, president of Mashhad Medical Sciences University, acknowledged, “At present, all sections of 610-bed Imam Reza hospital and Shariati hospital have been allocated to coronavirus patients.”

“In the past 30-day period, the number of hospitalized patients has more than doubled at hospitals in the jurisdiction of this university, which includes 13 counties in addition to Mashhad city. Also, in the past two months, mortality cases in the jurisdiction of Mashhad Medical Sciences University, which covers nearly 80 percent of North Khorasan province’s population, have seen a threefold growth,” IRNA quoted Bahreini as saying on July 24.

From July 19 onward, the official death count stands at more than 200 daily deaths for six consecutive days, according to Shahrvand daily on July 25. This is while the Iranian regime neither wants nor can provide an accurate report about the coronavirus conditions due to the Iranian health departments’ infrastructural deficits.

Authorities are also concerned to admit to their incompetence by announcing a transparent report about the situation. Previously, the health ministry’s research department released a report estimated that nearly 25 million Iranians have contracted the novel coronavirus and 35 million others are at risk of becoming infected. However, health officials immediately rejected the report, issuing contradictory remarks.

#Iran, #CoronavirusOutbreak

President Hassan Rouhani admitted, "A Health Ministry's report says, '25M Iranians contracted #coronavirus,& 30-35M others will be exposed.'"



Based on #Iran's death rate [5.12%], at least 1.28 million have died so far, but official death count is 14K pic.twitter.com/ordfVITSxT — IranNewsUpdate (@IranNewsUpdate1) July 18, 2020

Iranian officials claim that the Covid-19 death toll is little more than 15,000. However, according to the report and Iran’s 5.1-percent death rate, the actual number of coronavirus victims is much higher than official statistics.

On July 24, the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported, “Over 75,900 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 347 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces.”