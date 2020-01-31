News : Iranian opposition Albanian Leaders in Support of MEK/PMOI

Albanian Leader of Socialist Party visits Ashraf-3

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), was visited at Ashraf-3 by a delegation from Albania’s Socialist Movement for Integration Party, headed by Chairwoman Monika Kryemadhi, on Wednesday.

Kryemadhi and the delegation, which included her Chief of Staff Eriol Braimllari and Deputy Chair Petrit Vasili, toured the city's Museum of 120 Years of Struggle for Freedom in Iran and met with visited thousands of members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK).

Kryemadhi said: “What I saw, was shocking. But I felt privileged to have been given the opportunity to visit the museum and sensed the strength of women and men in your movement in the way they fought for democracy in Iran. I learned a lot from my visit.”

She continued: “In your museum and in the book of martyrs, I found the force and motivation of the Iranian Resistance to fight for freedom and democracy. This is the same force that enabled the people of Albania to achieve freedom and democracy.” She said, “I now understand why the regime in Iran is so afraid of you because you have the mindset and the mentality to bring democracy to your country, something which is reflected in your Ten-point Plan.”

Rajavi expressed her gratitude to the delegation over the hospitality of the Albanian people, noting that she was delighted that the Iranian Resistance enjoys cross-party support in Albania. She then explained that the Iranian people are at a turning point thanks to the November 2019 and January 2020 uprisings, which demonstrated that Iranians are determined to end the religious dictatorship.

She said: “To achieve freedom, they are willing to pay whatever price. I have no doubt that Iran will be free very soon.”

Rajavi then praised Albania’s expulsion of the Iranian regime’s ambassador and three other “diplomats”, explaining that this “vigilance and decisiveness” is a sign of Albania’s commitment to humanitarian values.

She said: “It also made it abundantly clear that the religious, terrorist dictatorship ruling our nation can neither change its nature nor its behavior.”

Rajavi also said that Albania’s actions regarding the Iranian regime should be an example for all countries, especially in Europe.

She said: “The policy of appeasing the regime, which paved the way for terrorism, must be abandoned. It is time to adopt a decisive policy towards the godfather of terrorism and fundamentalism. Any investment in this moribund regime is doomed to failure.”

Albania won’t turn its back on MEK

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stressed on Wednesday that his country would not turn its back on Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), during a press conference with Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels.

Rama said: “Albania has accepted to give shelter to several thousands of people, the life of whom has been threatened by the regime of Tehran. It is part of what we are, of our tradition. We have done also this thing as a humanitarian operation. We will not change our tradition and approach towards these people. As for the wrongdoing activities in Albania, we have expelled the diplomats and other people that are outside the regular activity of the diplomatic part.”

Rama also spoke, as hinted in his last line, about the recent expulsion of two Iranian “diplomats” – Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast - for “activity incompatible with their diplomatic status”, a phrase often used to talk about espionage. Albania previously expelled Iranian ambassador Gholamhossein Mohammad Nia and the Ministry of Intelligence agent Mostafa Roudaki in December 2018.

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, had said that Albania’s expulsion of the two diplomats was “courageous and admirable”, saying other countries should learn from Albania that “representative offices of the Iranian regime are centers of espionage and terrorism”.

Albania agreed to host roughly 3,000 MEK members, who were previously living in Camp Liberty, Iraq, where they were subjected to numerous attacks by the mullahs and their proxies, as well as an inhumane medical siege.

The MEK arrived at Camp Liberty in 2013, after spending 30 years at Camp Ashraf, but when the US withdrew its forces from Iraq in 2009 and handed over the MEK’s protection to the Iran-backed Iraqi government. On the orders of Iran, the Iraqi government imposed a medical blockade on Ashraf and attacked them several times, even though they had protected person status under the 4th Geneva Convention. Then, the Iraqi government forced the MEK to move to Camp Liberty, which was smaller and much easier to attack with missiles.

The Iranian regime wanted to massacre the MEK in Iraq or force them to succumb to the mullahs. But they failed because of the strength of the MEK, the international campaign led by Mrs. Rajavi, the support by international personalities, and the kindness shown by Albania.