News : Iranian opposition Iran Regime’s Confession of Defeat in Demonization Against the MEK

Details Published: Friday, 12 June 2020

Demonization against the main Iranian opposition group People’s Mojahedin (MEK) and other opponents of the Iranian regime has always been going on since the beginning of the regime’s rule.

Demonization in the Iranian regime is one of the main levers of political warfare to delegitimize any opposition to the absolute rule of the Velayat-e-Faqih and legitimize the suppression of any kind of legitimate protest and demand.

This method has been widely used by the Iranian regime over the years. In order to eliminate and suppress the opposition, the Iranian regime destroys them with various titles such as rebel, infidel, apostate, atheist, seditionist, and hypocrite, and on the other hand, it provides the ground for their physical elimination. The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK/PMOI) is the biggest subject of demonization by the Iranian regime.

Since the beginning of the anti-monarchical revolution, the Iranian regime has produced and published thousands of books and articles, thousands of exhibitions, hundreds of films, hundreds of documentaries, and the like to advance this project.

Now, the tough reality has forced the mullahs to change gears, and they are looking for a way to demonize and distort the image of the Mojahedin by accepting more risk. With the difference that out of extreme helplessness against the Mojahedin, they inevitably pay the price from the top leaders of the regime. There is not a day that the leaders of the regime do not speak against the MEK and the need to keep the youth away from them, while angry and frustrated about the MEK’s unprecedented acceptance among Iran’s young generation.

As an example, the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei with extreme anger about the Mojahedin's popularity among young people was once again forced to personally advise the regime’s elements to be vigilant in this regard:

“At the beginning of the revolution, we had young Muslims ... who were attracted to eclectic groups… Expand the Revolutionary Front, help… Recruit… Of course, I do not mean to attract hypocrites.” (Khamenei’s official website, 17 May)

Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s Chief Justice, said: “You should not give them an opportunity. Imam (regime’s founder Khomenei), as he said, if, he gave the slightest chance that they would return, and would come back to the people’s side, in fact, he was kind to them… In fairness, what he did in the fight against the MEK, all of it was in the benefits of the people and society.” (State television, 3 June)

About one of the regime’s latest acts against the MEK, the state-run daily Etemad on 7 June 2020, wrote on the behalf of one of the regime’s movie directors, “'I spent my entire existence fighting the MEK, but with complete disbelief, one of the honorable managers told the producer of 'Nafas’ (‘Breath’ a movie produced against the MEK) go and take the last installment from Camp Ashraf!” (Camp Ashraf was the base where the MEK members were established in Iraq until they eventually relocated to Albania)

In another example, the regime's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) published a fake page of the Mojahedin magazine on 7 June 2020, to put pressure on artists and force them to take a stand against the MEK because of their condolences. It claimed that the Mojahed magazine had published a picture of Ali Karimi and 15 actors under the title 'Mourning of Artists in the Death of Lady Marjan'.

The relevant fake page on the right and another example of a fake Mojahed publication

Meanwhile, the Mojahed magazine has not been published for a long time, and the MEK’s news is made public through its official website: https://www.mojahedin.org .

Read More:

Iran Regime’s Demonization Campaign Against MEK: Part 1