Iranian Regime's Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Details Published: Saturday, 13 June 2020

Every day that goes by, the Iranian regime’s dominance in counties which it sought to turn into centers for “confronting the global imperialism” is fading more and more.

Despite the fact that the Iranian regime used to give cash money to its paramilitary groups through the eliminated Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, his successor Esmail Qaani gave them a silver ring during a visit in April.

Qaani told leaders of the regime’s proxy groups that they now must rely on financial support from the Iraqi government. The popular mobilization forces, which is one of the main groups supported by the Iranian regime, is mainly funded by the Iraqi government. The budget allocated to these groups in 2019 was $2 billion, which is not evenly distributed among the proxy groups.

Qaani is less familiar with Iraqi proxy group leaders and speaks to them through an interpreter. Meetings in Iraq are increasingly being held by Iranian regime’s Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, a former member of the Quds Force. Smaller groups supported by the Iranian regime rely on unofficial sources of income and receive money from the Iranian regime, which is about three to nine million dollars. In addition to the escalation of tensions between Iraqi Shiite groups because of the lack of Qassem Soleimani, the new Quds Force commander’s travel to Iraq has become more difficult, and he has been forced to apply for a visa for his second trip.

This move by the Iraqi government is a step to 'effectively limit' the Iranian regime's freedom of movement in the country, which shows the regime’s obvious weakness.

Referring to the regime’s weakness in the Middle East, protesters in the Syrian city of Suwayda have once again called for the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government and the expulsion of the Iranian regime’s IRGC and its proxy groups from their country.

Demonstrators are calling for the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government as the economic, political, and security situation worsens. The people of Suwayda, under the control of Bashar al-Assad, demonstrated for the fifth day in a row against the bloody Syrian dictator. They threw shoes at Hafez al-Assad’s images.

In Lebanon, the uprising against the deteriorating economic situation and the domination of Iran’s regime backed Hezbollah group has spread to various cities. In addition to Beirut, insurgents from Tripoli in the north to Sida in the south have expressed outrage while setting fire on the government’s banks and centers.

Protesters in Lebanon, in the largest protest since the outbreak of the coronavirus, have blocked roads and main roads by burning tires and trash cans.

The protesters set fire to the Lebanese and Al-Mahjar Bank branches in Beirut and the Central Bank branch in Tripoli. Lebanon is in its worst situation since the end of the 1990 civil war, and the Lebanese pound fell to about 5,000 (pound) lira against the US dollar on 11 June.

Lebanon's trade and industry sectors went on strike on Friday. The country has entered a political turning point. Poverty has now overshadowed all Lebanese people and regions because of the collapse of the economy and the collapse of living standards, and its consequences cannot be predicted.

