Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

Details Published: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 21:08

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement and should result in the immediate snapping back of international sanctions.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that if the mullahs are openly admitting that they will not abide by the deal’s “restrictions in the number of centrifuges, the capacity, percent, and level of enriched uranium and research and development”, in its nuclear program, then it should be considered a practical departure.

She insisted that this should mean that that deal’s trigger mechanism is activated immediately and that the United Nations Security Council must reinstate the six resolutions against the regime.

Rajavi further explained that the Iranian regime has used all benefits and concessions from the nuclear pact, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to carry out domestic suppression as well as terrorism and warmongering abroad.

Rajavi said that the mullahs never actually stopped their nuclear weapons program, even though they benefitted from the concessions provided by the JCPOA.

She wrote on Monday: “Lack of transparency regarding Possible Military Dimensions of the regime’s nuclear weapons program, the work at the secretive agency that directs the nuclear weapons program (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research - SPND), details of its secret site for testing (Center for Research and Expansion of Technologies on Explosions and Impact - METFAZ), are among these activities. Moreover, the Iranian regime has not responded to questions by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning the presence of highly enriched uranium materials, nor has it allowed interviews with key experts and officials involved in its nuclear program.”

The NCRI was the group that first exposed the regime’s nuclear program to the world in 2002 and prevented the regime from secretly obtaining the atomic bomb.

The regime made their announcement regarding the nuclear on Sunday, just two days after one of their top terrorists was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian regime declared that it would take the fifth step in rolling back its commitments under the 2015 accord that set limits to its nuclear program. According to the statement, issued by the government of regime president Hassan Rouhani after the Sunday cabinet meeting, Tehran will abandon the final item of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the nuclear deal is formally known.

This means that the Iranian regime will remove all limits on the number of centrifuges, the level of uranium enrichment, as well as research and development.

Qassem Soleimani died along with several Iraqi paramilitary commanders in Baghdad on January 3. His death is being used by the regime as a reason to hit back at the US, but the US only launched the strike after Iran-backed paramilitaries attacked the US embassy in Iraq, killing one American contractor and wounding several US service members.