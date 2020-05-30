Raising Electricity Prices, Iran’s Regime Adds Insult to People's Injuries Amid Coronavirus

Details Published: Saturday, 30 May 2020

Following the raising of prices of public services and essential goods, on May 29, an Iranian official announced the government has increased the price of electricity price by 7-16 percent. In this respect, the regime is adding more salt to citizens’ injuries as they are struggling with the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

This profiteering action was implemented in the summer. Furthermore, many Iranians suffer from water shortage. In many cities, especially in warm areas, residents use electric pumps to extract water from underground sources. Increasing the electricity price makes this extradition harder and has a negative economic and health impact on the people.

On May 29, the state-run YJC news agency reported that the secretary of Electricity Syndicate Babak Bagheri declared the public electricity price had increased by seven percent. “This price increasing will be done annually according to the Targeted Subsidies Act and the government calculates this amount of revenue in its annual budget,” Bagheri said.

He also added that “All types of energy carriers must reach their actual price within five years based on the Targeted Subsidies Act.”

Additionally, the Energy Ministry owes about $1.35 billion to subsidiary companies in the electricity industry and these debts are growing, according to Bagheri. Notably, the Parliamentary research center in its report on December 30, estimated the 2020-2021 budget deficit at around $10 billion.

The secretary of Iran’s Electricity Syndicate also mentioned that the Energy Ministry lacks resources but has significant debts, which prevents the ministry from making new investments and implementing new plans in the power sector.

According to official reports of the Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), the country’s maximum electricity consumption is about 50 megawatts per second. Every year, total electricity consumptions exceed this amount at the beginning of the summer. However, this year, on May 27, IGMC indicators recorded 50.198-megawatt electricity consumption at 02:59 pm.

There is an extra three-megawatt consumption in comparison with the same day last year. On May 27, 2019, the daily peak consumption was 47.424 megawatt.

Contrary to the supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s praising remarks about the regime’s coronavirus management, authorities registered a terrible record on the ground.

In this respect, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)-owned Mahan Airline continued its flights to and from China while all international aviation companies canceled their flights to this country. Furthermore, the regime did not restrict the commute of hundreds of Chinese students of Qom’s seminary to Iran.

Moreover, the government concealed the virus’ entry to Iran to hold its 41st anniversary marking the establishment of the Islamic Republic and the Parliamentary Elections, both in February. Iran’s Interior Affairs Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli later announced that he had rejected to postpone elections in Qom despite recommendations by several individuals. Subsequently, Qom became the epicenter of the COVID-19 disease according to the Health Ministry’s reports.

In recent weeks, the regime also raised the price of bread, which has intensified the economic problems of low and middle-income segments of society. In the next step, the government-linked mafia that oversees the poultry market killed 16 million factory chicks to prevent a drop in the price of chicken.

Earlier, in November, the government hiked gasoline prices to compensate for its massive budget deficits. In fact, in all mentioned steps, Iranian officials attempted to offset their economic failures that have driven the country to the brink of collapse at the expense of the people instead of cutting off the funding of terrorist proxies and costly adventurous projects. However, as the Iranian people and brave youths have proven, these steps will not remain without public reaction and as the mullahs predict, massive protests are on the way.

Read More:

Trade and Profiteering by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, at the Price of People’s Lives