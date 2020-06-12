Iran: Social Consequences of Unbridled Poverty – Two Suicides in 24 Hours

Details Published: Friday, 12 June 2020

As Iran has been torn by the novel coronavirus and the number of victims soars, ordinary Iranians are desperately making ends meet due to economic problems.

According to social media activists, in the span of just 24 hours, two young men committed suicide and unfortunately lost their lives.

On June 10, a young worker, Emran Roshani Moghaddam, hanged himself in the town of Hoveyzeh of Khuzestan province, southwest Iran. He was working as a security guard at the Yadavaran oilfield, eyewitnesses said. He committed suicide after an unsuccessful call to his employer in the Nazm-afarin Iman company. In his call, Emran pleaded the company-owners to pay his delayed paychecks of two months saying, “I have nothing to feed my wife and kid.”

However, the employer responded to the destitute worker that the company can’t provide his paycheck, leading him to commit suicide in one of the oilfields. Afterward, Emran’s family and friends found his lifeless body at the site. They not only grieved for his tragic fate but also mourn for his defenseless family and the unclear future awaiting his wife and kid.

“Some while ago, the company’s contractor imposed a new contract on us and forced us to sign it. We initially refused and persisted on our basic rights. However, they put us into a dilemma to acquiesce to new conditions or losing our jobs,” one of Emran’s co-workers explained.

“Day after day, the company had intensified its pressures and no one supported us. Even the deputy governor, chief of security, and head of the labor organization did not support us in our session in the Governate office. Eventually, the company did not change its condition and we were compelled to sign the embarrassing contract. Many parts of the new agreement are unfair, and the employer can fire us easily,” he added.

Furthermore, on the dawn of Tuesday, June 9, a young employee of the Khomeini airport in Tehran committed suicide in protest to his dismissal. “This young man began to shout loudly voice on the airport’s second floor. He was angry and began distributing papers in the hall. Then, he threw himself down and lost his life,” state media reported.

Also, in late May, municipality agents in Kermanshah, western Iran, used bulldozers to demolish sheds belonging to poor locals, leading to the death of an old woman, Asieh Panahi. Killing Ms. Panahi prompted public ire and many Iranians, particularly on social media, blamed authorities for their atrocities. They were comparing the mullahs’ “anti-tyrant” messages to other countries with the mullahs’ own atrocities against the people of Iran.

In reality, 41 years of the mullahs’ rule has only rendered poor livelihoods for the Iranian people. For four decades, the ruling mullahs and the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) have taken full control over the country’s national resources and extracted all of Iran’s natural wealth for their own benefits and malign initiatives. In this respect, systematic corruption has spurred them into filling their pockets with poor people’s assets and properties.

“In just the past few years ago, equal to a year’s of the government’s budget was embezzled and stolen,” said Rasoul Falahati, representative of the mullahs’ supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Gilan province, on May 24.

“Our people are concerned about high prices. Last night, several people blamed me, saying, ‘I am demonizing the situation.’ However, while you have two eyes, why do you not open then? You have two ears, but why you do not hear our words?... Our financial resources in foreign exchange and other sectors are adequate. However, we could be witnessing huge socioeconomic developments if there were no cases of embezzlements, thefts, and mismanagements,” Falahati added.

Furthermore, during the last days of the tenth Iranian Parliament (Majlis), Fereydoun Ahmadi highlighted the vast corruption in the judiciary. “It is proved to me that the judiciary is not only not a safe haven for the oppressed people, but also acts as a tool to cover up the country's weaknesses, inefficiencies, and mismanagements,” said Ahmadi on May 18 during a public session of the Majlis.

The Iranian people do not expect that the plundering and profiteering regime will carry out even a single measure to their benefit. Therefore, as they have in the past demonstrated their wrath against the mullahs, economic pressures will lead the society to more revolts against the regime’s economic policies that have pushed the rest of the population below the poverty and misery lines.