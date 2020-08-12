News : Iranian opposition Former Archbishop of Wales Supports Iran Opposition, MEK

Details Published: Wednesday, 12 August 2020

The Rt Revd Dr. Barry Morgan, a former Archbishop of Wales, has praised the Iranian Resistance, specifically the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), for their commitment to the religious freedoms of Iranian Christians so persecuted by the Iranian regime.

In an open letter, he cited evidence that Iran is one of the least hospitable countries in the world for Christians under the mullahs’ regime, even though it is supposedly tolerated by the regime. In fact, conversion from Islam to Christianity carries the death penalty.

Morgan noted that the vague national security charges levied against Christians (“enmity against God”) now are, in fact, the same ones used to wage war on the MEK in the 1980s in an attempt to eliminate the group’s supporters, by executing 30,000 of them in just one summer.

He explained that the MEK did not disappear, but rather built up their numbers in secret, away from the prying eyes of the mullahs, and now the MEK has played a leading role during the Iranian people two nationwide uprisings - January 2018, and November 2019 – with even Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei forced to admit that the MEK was involved in the protests and popularising their anti-government slogans.

Morgan wrote: “Ever since he has been warning his supporters about the potential for more of the same unrest. The opposition group itself shared its outlook on that same potential when its representatives participated in the “Free Iran Global Summit” last month. The annual event was hosted by the [MEK’s] parent coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Iranians from 30,000 locations, both inside and outside Iran, participated in the event, despite the heightened risk of retaliation by the Iranian government. The keynote speaker was the President-elect of the NCRI, Maryam Rajavi.”

He stressed that he believes Iranian Christians and those in the house-church movement participated in this event from their homes because, in the future of Iran, the Iranian Resistance movement will “explicitly” safeguards the rights of minorities, as well as separating religion from state, and promising fair elections. He said that the MEK has been fighting for 40 years and remains committed to the removal of the theocracy.

Morgan said: “Several Anglican bishops participated in the summit, too. The Rt Revd John Pritchard, a former Bishop of Oxford, announced the Statement on Iran initiated by the former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Williams, and signed by nearly 40 serving and retired bishops from England, Wales, and Scotland.”

He then urged the British Government to increase its “diplomatic, political, and economic pressure” on the Iranian regime to secure the release of political prisoners and dual nationals held hostage in Iran.

Morgan also expressed support for the NCRI’s ten-point plan for a Free Iran, in which it is stated that “any form of discrimination against the followers of any religion and denomination will be prohibited” and that the Iranian Resistance “commits to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Charter, and other international covenants and conventions”.



