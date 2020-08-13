News : Middle East The Message of Lebanon’s Development and Its Impact on Iran’s Regime

Details Published: Thursday, 13 August 2020

The uprising by the Lebanese people is the beginning of the end of Hezbollah and its masters in Iran. Four days after the horrific explosion in Beirut on August 8, the first political and social effects of this event appeared in Beirut.

Crowds took to the streets and staged an angry demonstration called "Day of Reckoning." The demonstrators chanted slogans against Hezbollah and corrupt politicians. But as the Iranian regime media points out, the main target is this regime and its strategic depth in the Middle East.

Prices have doubled. Lack of fuel forces citizens to sometimes spend up to 20 hours a day in the heat of summer without electricity. Poverty and hunger have revealed their ugly face in a country that was once the crown jewel of the Arab world.

In the face of the deplorable condition of the people, the minority in power, and especially the leaders of Hezbollah, have amassed great wealth. They have looted public property for their own benefit and that of their dependents. Hezbollah militants blackmail, take hostages, are not accountable for anything, and have made all parts of the country their dominion.

But now the changing situation and its fear is reflected in Iran’s state media.

The state-run daily Kayhan wrote on 11 August: “The horrific and suspicious explosion on Tuesday last week in the ammonium nitrate depot in the port of Beirut, as expected, also had serious socio-political consequences ... Whether this explosion was a negligent accident or a terrorist act, those have benefited whose main feature, is the tendency to the West and oppose the resistance”, (Iran regime’s proxy forces).

In another article, Kayhan added: “Whether this explosion is intentional or not, those who seek to weaken Hezbollah and at the same time investigate this explosion benefit the most. France and the West in general say 'structural reforms' are the solution to the crisis in Lebanon. Is 'structural reform in Lebanon' anything but a weakening or destroying Hezbollah's resistance?”

Ebtekar on 11 August wrote: “Lebanon will be different before and after the explosion of the port of Beirut. This difference can widen the context of the socio-political system of this country. In fact, the recent explosion sparked the gunpowder depot the public’s outrage. Any motive that has sparked public protests since last October, both in Lebanon and in Iraq, is now yielding results in the run-up to the November US election. It is not unreasonable to say that the fruits of the October protests in Lebanon and Iraq are being reaped.”

Mostaghel on 11 August wrote: “With the explosion of the port of Beirut, the Lebanese society exploded again. The initial positions of the Lebanese Hezbollah are beyond the expectations of the Lebanese protesting people. The policy of buying time and returning to political relations at the present time is not in the interest of Hezbollah. These protests have eroded the national legitimacy of Hezbollah's entry into a confrontation with Israel.

“Hezbollah's presence in the future Lebanese government will certainly face continued skepticism and protest if it is not accompanied by a strategic political turnaround, which should lead to the end of the internal proxy competition.”

On 9 August, Resalat wrote: “News is coming from Lebanon that is worrying. Organized groups have attacked government buildings, including the parliament and the foreign ministry, and looted parts of it. This amount of internal unrest, which will gradually take a certain direction, is not normal, along with the positions of some Lebanese figures and the statements of officials of other countries.”

Fars news agency on 11 August wrote: “The riots that are going on in Beirut are like the riots in Baghdad and the riots in November of last year in Iran.



“Lebanese rioters attack government buildings and ministries and set them on fire, plotting to destabilize Lebanon, which is the offspring of the opposition's opponents and enemies, to force the newly formed Lebanese government to resign by creating unrest and setting fire to public places and property.

“The riots in October last year, led by (the Mojahedin MEK/PMOI) and domestic and foreign opponents, aimed to shake up other elements of the government with the resignation of Rouhani's government, and then continue this resignation in a domino effect in other parts of the government.

“Supporters of the unrest in Lebanon pursue three important goals: to weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran, to weaken Hezbollah, and ultimately to change Lebanon's political system.



“It can be concluded that the enemy, by fully observing the inefficiency of the governments of the three countries of Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq and using the shock model, diverts the demands of the people and turns them into chaos.”

Read More:

Iran Regime Worried About Losing Control of Lebanon After Resignations Last Night