Attack on the IRGC Base Shows the Iranian People’s Hatred for the Regime

Wednesday, 01 January 2020

As tensions are escalating in the Middle East region, valiant youths in Iran have shown that the archenemy of the Iranian regime is its own people.

For many years, Tehran claimed that it is resisting against foreign foes, but the recent nationwide protests that rapidly engulfed more near 200 cities and towns proved Iranians are the major substantial threat to the religious fascism in Iran.

The reality is, the mass killing of 1,500 protesters, mostly youths, and injuring and arresting thousands more, left no room for compromise between the people and the regime. Over the past four decades, the mullahs’ achievement for the society was only spreading poverty and suffocation by using their corrupt institutes and oppressive apparatus. In this regard, the regime’s “financial” centers and military bases, like the garrisons of the revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Basij paramilitary force, etc. have become the target of the people’s rage and hatred.

It is worth noting that during a recent couple of years, these centers time and again were attacked and torched by defiant youth. On November 15-16, the people who were fed up against the entire ruling system set fire to more than 1,000 oppressive bases and institutes belonging to the regime.

On November 26, the regime’s interior minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli revealed new scopes of the nationwide protests and the people’s wrath against the mullahs’ regime. “These [protests] took part in at least 100 areas of the capital Tehran, as well as 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces, even though a state of emergency was declared in five of Iran’s provinces, including Tehran, Fars, Isfahan, and Khuzestan,” Rahmani Fazli said, adding that protesters across Iran destroyed at least 50 police and army centers, 140 government centers, 183 police vehicles, nine seminaries, 731 state-affiliated banks, and 70 gas stations.

On the night of December 30, following the recent uprising, a group of brave youth in Tehran set fire IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters. This attack took place despite criminal forces being on full alert in fear of a new nationwide uprising. Significantly, Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters is an active player in both the oppression and plundering apparatus of the regime. This garrison, in fact, as a subsidiary of the IRGC, began operating as a contractor for industrial and construction projects in 1989. After ending the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq, Khomeini’s followers, who had now lost their main occupation of waging war on their neighbor, set their sights on Iran’s economy in its entirety. In this context, the IRGC built a powerful military-industrial-financial complex that encroached on all of Iran’s national resources. Khatam’s policy states “the optimal use of the resources, facilities and economic potential of the IRGC in line with the expansion of the Islamic Revolution” is the most important goal of establishing this financial empire.

Khatam al Anbiya, one of the IRGC entities has over 25 billion dollars contract with the National Iranian Oil Company. Energy contracts are likely contracts with an FTO designated entity, namely the #IRGCTerrorists Thus Zero oil export for Iran regime is a MUST! pic.twitter.com/Z3gPrsdh7B — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) April 22, 2019

“Khatam is the largest contractor of government projects in Iran and has 5,000 contracting companies and 135,000 staff members, according to Abdullah Abdullahi, Khatam's then-commander,” the state-run Mashregh newspaper published in 2014.

This military-financial cartel has the full support of Khamenei in the following areas:

-Easy access to banks’ financial resources

-The everlasting possibility of non-formal bidding

-Obtaining government projects with a full security power

-Full tax exemptions

These factors created a mechanism by which the IRGC would monopolize industrial, civil and petroleum, gas and petrochemical projects and completely destroy the private sector.

In conclusion, today and after bloodshed made by IRGC, Basij, plainclothes, security forces, and agents of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), targeting the regime’s corrupt institutes and military bases are a natural reaction to the reckless violence. In this regard, targeting the regime’s icons and symbols by supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) receives warm welcome by the masses. Regardless of authorities threats, many people express their support in cyberspace and social media as follows: